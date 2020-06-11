New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Arcade1Up announces Ms.Pac-Man and X-Men vs Street Fighter arcade machines

One of the most iconic arcade machines of all time is set to make its return.
Donovan Erskine
3

Arcade1Up has dominated the modern space for arcade cabinets with their premiere products. For many collectors and fans of the medium, Arcade1Up has become a go to. The company is constantly at work reviving old properties, and ushering them in for a new audience. They’re now out on their most ambitious project yet, as Arcade1Up has now announced plans for a new Ms.Pac-Man machine.

Ms. Pac-Man took the gaming world by storm when it first released nearly 40 years ago. Her cabinet has become heavily sought after and beloved by arcade fans. Specializing in units that can be setup and used conveniently at home, Arcade1Up partnered with the team at Bandai Namco Entertainment to breathe new life into Ms. Pac-Man. Arcade1Up states that this will be their biggest title release yet. 

This announcement also included the news that Arcade1Up would be releasing an X-Men vs Street Fighter arcade cabinet. The manufacturer has collaborated with both the X-Men and Street Fighter licenses on several occasions, so this crossover feels natural. This cabinet will ship with 4-5 licensed titles, and is the first time Arcade 1Up has done a crossover with licenses of this proportion. 

It’s currently unclear when exactly Arcade1Up plans to put these new cabinets on sale. The announcement of a new Ms. Pac-Man arcade cabinet along with the news of an X-Men vs Street Fighter crossover are set to be some of the most ambitious projects in Arcade1Up history. You can visit their official website to learn more information.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

