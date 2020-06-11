New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews E4 2020 Day 3 Livestream Schedule

Day 3 of Shacknews E4 2020: Summer of Doing Our Jobs is upon us, and we have a bigger slate than ever today. Check out what you can expect on this packed day.
TJ Denzer
If you thought Day 1 and Day 2 of Shacknews E4 were good (they were), Day 3 is about to blow them all out of the water by a long shot. The Summer of Doing Our Jobs continues on and the best is yet to come on E4 2020 Day 3.

Don’t know the dealio about Shacknews E4: Summer of Doing Our Jobs? E3 is gone, no more, kaput in 2020, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a weeklong event celebrating the best that gaming has to offer. It’s a week of fun developer interviews, E3 memories, new features, the hottest news, and special guests galore as we get together while staying apart to kick off the season and prepare for a solid summer of gaming goodness.

You’ll be able to find E4 Day 3 running all day long on the Shacknews Twitch Channel, or check it out in the video embed below. It all begins today at 8AM PT / 11AM ET with the E4 Morning Show.

Here’s everything you can expect to see on Shacknews E4 2020 Day 3.

As always, we want to say a massive thank you to all of our readers and supporters. Most notably our subscribers on both Twitch and Mercury. Your support means so much to us all here at Shacknews and we hope that you’ll continue to share in our adventures going forward. If you’re not sure what Mercury is, then be sure to check out our friendly Mercury info page for more info on how you can directly support the site and the content we make. You can also check out our guide on how to connect Amazon and Twitch for more info on Twitch Prime, which will allow you to subscribe to one channel for free each month on Twitch.

Don’t miss it as we go live with some of the biggest and best events yet on Shacknews E4 2020 Day 3!

