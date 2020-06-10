How to catch a Piranha - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know to catch the Piranha, one of the deadliest fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With 80 different fish to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s important that players stay on top of the game and work hard to catch fish as they become available each month. One of the latest fish to join the fray is the Piranha, and this guide is going to break down everything you need to know to catch the Piranha and add it to your collection.

How to catch a Piranha

The Piranha is one of a few different fish that just arrived at northern hemisphere islands in June, and as such you’ve got a good bit of time to catch this bad boy. Still, getting up to terms on all the info you need to know about the Piranha is a great idea, and we can help you out.

First off, let’s talk about seasons. The Piranha only appears between the months of June and September in the northern hemisphere. Those in the southern hemisphere can expect to see the Piranha hanging around in the waters between the months of December to March. What really makes this fish unique, though, is the two separate time periods it can be found within during each day.

The Piranha actually has two different time periods of the day that you can catch it within.

Those looking to catch the Piranha will need to fish in rivers between the times of 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and then again from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. This should give you plenty of opportunities to catch the Piranha once it arrives on your island. Finally, you’re going to be looking out for a small shadow in the waters when searching for the Piranha, so craft some Fish Bait and get to work.

Now that you know everything about the Piranha, you can get out there and catch yourself one. While you’re at it, go ahead and catch three of them to have CJ make a model of them. This little fish only sells for 2,500 Bells at Nook’s Cranny, so it’s definitely not one of the heaviest hitters you can catch. Still, there’s plenty of other fish out there for you to reel in, too. You can also head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more helpful info and content.