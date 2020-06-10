Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
In other NEWS... Gamer Stuff: https://t.co/qgVXNFjgJL— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 8, 2020
- ICE-T Gamer Stuff livestream to headline Shacknews E4 on June 11
- Rumor: Far Cry 6 reveal set for next month
- E4 2020: Phoenix Labs talks Dauntless and the Call of the Void DLC gameplay update
- E4 2020: Disjunction developer on creating the stealth RPG
- E4 2020: Disintegration developers talk strategy and gameplay
- Destiny 2 - New Max Level and Power Level Cap
- PS4 and Xbox One players can upgrade Destiny 2 to PS5 and Xbox Series X for free
- 8 video games that need a spectator mode
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light pre-order and Collector's Edition guide
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The wait is over. E4 is HERE! The action kicks off in just 1 hour over on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE pic.twitter.com/BkrzmJkOye— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 9, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Solid Internet Video Content
I promise you, this is the best thing you'd see today 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D18fFavEUi— • Blackie • (@BenedictDayas) June 7, 2020
Way to go on this video, Internet!.
This rap...
this shit has me crying pic.twitter.com/QJWQzV7bc5— brandon (@brndvx) June 9, 2020
If you want to call it that...
PUPPY!
Need some cheer? Our newest family member, Lilly. pic.twitter.com/BJgzImWwxO— PR Boss Mario ➡️😷 (@spindoctormario) June 8, 2020
Aww...
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 9, 2020.
What are you up to tonight?
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 9, 2020