Valorant update 1.01 patch notes nerfs Sage and squash bugs The first patch for Valorant has arrived with some notable changes.

The first official update for Riot Games’ competitive shooter has arrived, bringing about several notable changes. With Valorant just crossing one week since its full release, it makes sense that Riot has started to adjust the game with the feedback they’ve received since launch. Update 1.01 introduces some tweaks to game play, agents, and a slew of bug fixes.

The Valorant update 1.01 patch notes were posted to the game’s official website. The patch brings about several key changes to the competitive FPS, most notably, a nerf to Sage. Those familiar with hero-based online games are no stranger to the constant flux of buffing and nerfing of characters in pursuit of a balanced competitive experience. Sage’s barrier orb allows her to fling a projectile that immediately grows into a sturdy wall, blocking both gunfire and movement. The distance that this orb can be thrown has been sliced in half from 20 meters to 10.

One of the new additions in the jump from closed-beta to full release was the additions of a new game mode. Titled Spike Rush, this new mode offers a much quicker gaming experience, with matches only requiring four rounds to secure a match victory. Spike Rush also features different orbs scattered across the map that can grant different power ups and abilities.

Update 1.01 adds a health orb, which instantly regenerates team HP. It also adds a deception orb which applies the paranoia effect to all enemy players for three seconds. Most notably, each round of Spike Rush will now have a golden gun orb. Capturing this orb will grant players a golden gun, which can one-shot enemies, as well as allowing the player to move faster and shoot with pinpoint accuracy.

There is a laundry list of bug fixes in the patch notes for update 1.01, which is to be expected in a newly released title. Valorant will continue to grow and shape its own identity over time with more updates and game changes. Bookmark our Valorant home page in order to get the latest news and breakdowns on Riot’s FPS.