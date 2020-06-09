New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Destiny 2 is finally getting a dark title screen

Finally, playing Destiny 2 won't have to mean that you're burning out your retinas if you choose to play in the middle of the night.

Brittany Vincent
1

With the reveal of Destiny: Beyond Light, Bungie has debuted quite a bit of new information. In just one stream, we learned about three new expansions, plans for the future, and everything there is to know about the latest season.

But there was one cool announcement that we have to call attention to, because you're going to get a kick out of it. Tired of how bright the Destiny 2 start screen is? Don't worry, because there's a fix coming to tone that blinding screen down a notch, which is sorely needed.

"We've got, like, small touches," said game director Luke Smith during the stream. "An oft-requested one. I think when we started Beyond Light, this was one that I made to Mike Zach," Smith laughed.

"Getting a dark title screen back in Destiny so that the white heat of the title screen doesn't light up your entire apartment at 2 AM," finished Mark Noseworthy during the stream.

With all the different bits of information to come out of the stream today, it's hard to think about less exciting things like game options, but this dark title screen really seems to be something people have been clamoring for. Here's hoping it hits sooner, rather than later. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola