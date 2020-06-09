Destiny 2: Beyond Light pre-order and Collector's Edition guide The next major expansion for Destiny 2 is called Beyond Light, and pre-orders are now open for those that want some bonus goods.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is 2020’s major expansion for Bungie’s hit sci-fi looter shooter. The new major DLC release was announced on June 9, 2020, and pre-orders are already open for those that want to secure their copy. Let’s dive into the various editions of Destiny 2: Beyond Light and what comes with each one.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light pre-order guide

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is set to release on September 22, and as with all major Destiny 2 DLC releases, this one comes with a few different pre-order levels. One level is perfect for the player just looking to wet their feet in Destiny 2, another for those that feel comfortable signing up for a year’s worth of content, another for the fan that wants some bonus Exotic goodies ahead of everyone else, and even a couple for those that need some Destiny collector's items adorning their shelves!

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Collector’s Edition - $199.99 USD

This right here is the motherload. This is the edition a lot of Destiny 2 players will want. The Destiny 2: Beyond Light Collector’s edition comes with everything in the Deluxe edition (see below) as well as a bunch of physical items. Players will receive a die-cast Splinter of Darkness, the Europa Explorer’s Bag, the Europa Explorer’s Canteen, a mysterious logbook, and what looks to be a clothing patch, lithograph, and some other items. You will need to pre-order this one through the Bungie store before stocks run out.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Standard Edition - $39.99 USD

The standard edition of Destiny 2: Beyond Light includes the expansion as well as a special Exotic Ghost shell and a Legendary player emblem. This is your stock standard, entry-level pre-order pack. This will gain you access to the expansion and a couple of bonuses.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Season+ Edition - $49.99 USD

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light Season+ Edition is the next bump up. This edition comes with everything in the standard (expansion and items) as well as the Stranger’s Weapon Pack that includes the No Time to Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle and its Catalyst. The Season+ edition also comes with one additional season of content (there are four seasons in a year of Destiny 2).

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition - $69.99 USD

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition comes with all previous offerings: expansion, Exotic Ghost, No Time To Explain and Catalyst, and Legendary emblem, but it also has a lot more to offer. Players will also receive an Exotic Sparrow as well as an Ornament for the No Time to Explain Pulse Rifle along with a Freeze Tag Exotic Emote. Most importantly, however, the Deluxe Edition includes all four seasons of Beyond Light.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Stranger Edition

The final edition of Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the Stranger Edition. This one currently has no set price, only a placeholder. This special edition comes with a 10-inch statue of the Stranger, a character players thought Bungie were done with back when she disappeared at the end of the original Destiny. This is a must-have item for any player that has been around since the original, so you’ll likely want to secure your order ASAP.

The price of the Destiny 2: Beyond Light pre-order bundles will vary depending on your location. Be sure to check out your gaming platform’s store for a full breakdown of price. Now, once your pre-order is secured, head over to the Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more information on Destiny 2’s latest season and upcoming expansion.