Nintendo breach affected nearly twice as many accounts as once thought

The security breach that previously swept through in late April for Nintendo Switch account holders apparently affected many more players than originally thought.
Brittany Vincent
In late April, Nintendo announced that around 160,000 Nintendo Switch accounts had potentially experienced unauthorized logins. Now, it appears that there were actually far more accounts affected than what Nintendo originally stated.

Nintendo Japan noted that, upon additional investigation, around 300,000 accounts were actually thought to be accessed. All the remaining accounts affected have had their NNIDs reset after the fact. 

Basically, it all revolved around Nintendo Network IDs (NNID). When the news came out, it was revealed that around 160,000 Switch accounts had seen unauthorized logins with them, so Nintendo got rid of Switch account logins via NNIDs. Nintendo also got on swift messaging being sent out to affected customers to change passwords and that customers logged in via their NNID should instead login via their Nintendo Account email.

"Less than 1% of all NNIDs around the world that may have been illegally logged in may have actually been fraudulently traded through their Nintendo account, ” said Nintendo. "We are still in the process of refunding in each country, but we have already finished refunding for most customers." Of course, it's still safe to say you should keep an eye on things.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and concern to our customers and related parties. In the future, we will strive to further strengthen security and ensure safety so that similar events do not occur."

Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates, and you might want to change those passwords again for good measure. 

