Best deals from Nintendo eShop Summer Sale 2020 for Switch Even without E3, Nintendo is still throwing its massive annual Summer Sale, offering the very best of its first-party, third-party and indie games with major discounts.

Nintendo Switch owners, it's been a while since you've seen a sale like this on the Nintendo eShop. There may not be an E3 this year, but Nintendo is still holding a massive Summer Sale like there is. That means the best of Nintendo Switch is on sale through the next week and that includes some rare discounts for some of the publisher's best first-party games. Shacknews is here to spotlight what's on sale, along with a few gems you might have missed.

You can boot up the Nintendo eShop Summer Sale directly from the Nintendo eShop within your Nintendo Switch or your Nintendo Switch Lite. You can also access it from the web. The best deals can be found directly on the Nintendo Sales and Deals page, but with over 1,100 Switch games on sale, a good deal may not always be obvious. So we'd like to help you sort out which Switch games are worth picking up, while saving you a few bucks along the way. We've rounded up the best deals below:

First-party Nintendo game deals

It's not everyday that first-party Nintendo games are on sale digitally. Here's what's available as part of this year's Summer Sale:

Big third-party Nintendo game deals

These deals aren't for games published by Nintendo, but they're big AAA games that are notably marked down.

Nindies on sale

You might see a handful of these games every other week in our Weekend Console Download Deals feature, but some of the deals you're about to see are extremely rare. Golf Story, for instance, almost never goes on sale. So pounce on these while you can.

There's much more on sale throughout the next week. In fact, with over 1,000 games on sale, it's a near-certainty that there's something we missed. So if you feel like there are any major oversights on our part, join the conversation and let us know in the comments. The Nintendo eShop Summer Sale will continue until June 16.