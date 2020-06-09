Best deals from Nintendo eShop Summer Sale 2020 for Switch
Even without E3, Nintendo is still throwing its massive annual Summer Sale, offering the very best of its first-party, third-party and indie games with major discounts.
Nintendo Switch owners, it's been a while since you've seen a sale like this on the Nintendo eShop. There may not be an E3 this year, but Nintendo is still holding a massive Summer Sale like there is. That means the best of Nintendo Switch is on sale through the next week and that includes some rare discounts for some of the publisher's best first-party games. Shacknews is here to spotlight what's on sale, along with a few gems you might have missed.
You can boot up the Nintendo eShop Summer Sale directly from the Nintendo eShop within your Nintendo Switch or your Nintendo Switch Lite. You can also access it from the web. The best deals can be found directly on the Nintendo Sales and Deals page, but with over 1,100 Switch games on sale, a good deal may not always be obvious. So we'd like to help you sort out which Switch games are worth picking up, while saving you a few bucks along the way. We've rounded up the best deals below:
First-party Nintendo game deals
It's not everyday that first-party Nintendo games are on sale digitally. Here's what's available as part of this year's Summer Sale:
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $41.99 (30% off)
- Astral Chain - $47.99 (20% off)
- BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! - $6.99 (30% off)
- Fire Emblem Warriors - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fitness Boxing - $34.99 (30% off)
- Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido - $34.99 (30% off)
- Super Mario Party - $41.99 (30% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $27.99 (30% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $41.99 (30% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
Big third-party Nintendo game deals
These deals aren't for games published by Nintendo, but they're big AAA games that are notably marked down.
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- DOOM - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- New Super Lucky's Tale - $27.99 (30% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold - $34.99 (30% off)
- SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $29.99 (40% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $29.99 (40% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (40% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $7.49 (25% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- GRID Autosport - $24.49 (30% off)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.89 (33% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- OKAMI HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $29.99 (30% off)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disgaea 5 Complete - $19.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.49 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $19.49 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III: Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.89 (60% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.89 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (60% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Metro: Last Light Redux - $16.24 (33% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $16.24 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $19.99 (60% off)
- Contra Rogue Corps - $9.99 (75% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
Nindies on sale
You might see a handful of these games every other week in our Weekend Console Download Deals feature, but some of the deals you're about to see are extremely rare. Golf Story, for instance, almost never goes on sale. So pounce on these while you can.
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Murder by Numbers - $10.49 (30% off)
- Moving Out - $19.99 (20% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $18.74 (25% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Two Crowns - $13.99 (30% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $8.49 (15% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- A Hat in Time - $20.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $16.74 (35% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Wargroove - $9.99 (50% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $15.99 (20% off)
- Overland - $17.49 (30% off)
- Torchlight II - $13.99 (30% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Creature in the Well - $9.74 (25% off)
- Coffee Talk - $10.39 (15% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- Levelhead - $15.99 (20% off)
- RAD - $7.99 (60% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- VOEZ - $12.50 (50% off)
- Ministry of Broadcast - $8.99 (40% off)
- Bloodroots - $13.99 (30% off)
- AI: The Somnium Files - $29.99 (50% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (67% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $8.74 (67% off)
- GRIS - $8.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - $3.74 (75% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $13.99 (30% off)
- Riverbond - $12.49 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Vampyr - $24.99 (50% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $14.99 (40% off)
- Planescape Torment and Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions - $34.99 (30% off)
- Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Editions - $34.99 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Neo Cab - $14.99 (25% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition - $12.49 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $10.49 (30% off)
- American Fugitive - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $5.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $7.49 (75% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broken Age - $7.49 (50% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: The Enemy Within - $7.49 (50% off)
- Surgeon Simulator CPR - $6.49 (50% off)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - $8.99 (60% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Banner Saga - $4.99 (80% off)
- Runner3 - $1.39 (90% off)
There's much more on sale throughout the next week. In fact, with over 1,000 games on sale, it's a near-certainty that there's something we missed. So if you feel like there are any major oversights on our part, join the conversation and let us know in the comments. The Nintendo eShop Summer Sale will continue until June 16.
-
