New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

The Destiny Content Vault will allow Bungie to cycle content in and out of Destiny 2

Bungie revealed during today's Destiny 2 reveal stream that older content from Destiny 2 will start to cycle out into the Destiny Content Vault, allowing the studio to focus on newer content.
Josh Hawkins
1

There's no doubt that Destiny 2 has grown exponentially since its original release. Despite how you might feel about the game's current state, Bungie is setting some plans into motion that will allow the studio to better focus their development time. According to Mark Noseworthy and Luke Smith, the Destiny Content Vault, which was revealed during today's stream, will allow the team to pull content that isn't being played from the live game. This should then allow the team to focus on the content that is being played so that they can update it, optimize it, and keep everything running smoothly.

Developing...

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola