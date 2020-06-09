The Destiny Content Vault will allow Bungie to cycle content in and out of Destiny 2 Bungie revealed during today's Destiny 2 reveal stream that older content from Destiny 2 will start to cycle out into the Destiny Content Vault, allowing the studio to focus on newer content.

There's no doubt that Destiny 2 has grown exponentially since its original release. Despite how you might feel about the game's current state, Bungie is setting some plans into motion that will allow the studio to better focus their development time. According to Mark Noseworthy and Luke Smith, the Destiny Content Vault, which was revealed during today's stream, will allow the team to pull content that isn't being played from the live game. This should then allow the team to focus on the content that is being played so that they can update it, optimize it, and keep everything running smoothly.

