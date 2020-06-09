Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals brings new dungeon and a new Exotic quest today
The latest season of Destiny 2, Season of Arrivals is now available, bringing a new dungeon, public events, and a brand-new Exotic quest.
Destiny 2 fans can dive into the Season of Arrivals right now. The latest season of Bungie's massive looter shooter will include a load of new content, including a new Exotic quest, a brand-new dungeon, and new public events for players to take on.
Developing....
