New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals brings new dungeon and a new Exotic quest today

The latest season of Destiny 2, Season of Arrivals is now available, bringing a new dungeon, public events, and a brand-new Exotic quest.
Josh Hawkins
1

Destiny 2 fans can dive into the Season of Arrivals right now. The latest season of Bungie's massive looter shooter will include a load of new content, including a new Exotic quest, a brand-new dungeon, and new public events for players to take on.

Developing....

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola