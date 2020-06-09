Shacknews E4 2020 Day 1 Livestream Schedule

The first day of Shacknews E4 livestream event is getting ready to kick off soon and before we head into the coverage we have planned for the day, we want to take a moment and bring everyone up to speed on what they can expect.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with our plans for the “Summer of Doing Our Jobs”, with E3 cancelled, we wanted to take a moment and give developers a chance to connect directly with their audiences. To talk about their games, show off new projects, and just have a good time and celebrate gaming together. The event is set to last throughout the rest of this week, and we’ve got plenty of great content coming your way.

You can tune into the Shacknews E4 livestream event using the embedded player above, or if you’d like, be sure to head directly to the Shacknews Twitch channel and join the conversation. We’ve also put together a schedule of all of the day’s events below, so take a look and plan accordingly.

Shacknews E4 Day 1 schedule:

The Morning Show - 11 a.m. ET

Disintegration - 12:00 p.m. ET

Disjunction - 1:00 p.m. ET

Dauntless - 2:00 p.m. ET

Island Hopping - 3:00 p.m. ET

The Daily Shacknews Dump - 4 - 6 p.m. ET

E4 Smash Podcast - 6 - 9 p.m. ET

The Last Dance with Turnips: Episode 1 - 9:00 p.m. ET

Marc Rebillet E3 2019 concert rerun - 10:00 p.m. ET

Late Night Army - 11:00 p.m. ET

As always, we want to say a massive thank you to all of our readers and supporters. Most notably our subscribers on both Twitch and Mercury. Your support means so much to us all here at Shacknews and we hope that you’ll continue to share in our adventures going forward. If you’re not sure what Mercury is, then be sure to check out our friendly Mercury info page for more info on how you can directly support the site and the content we make. You can also check out our guide on how to connect Amazon and Twitch for more info on Twitch Prime, which will allow you to subscribe to one channel for free each month on Twitch.

The wait is over. E4 is HERE! The action kicks off in just 1 hour over on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE pic.twitter.com/BkrzmJkOye — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 9, 2020

We’ve got a ton of great stuff coming your way, so make sure you don't miss out on any of the action.