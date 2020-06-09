Evening Reading - June 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

In other NEWS... Gamer Stuff: https://t.co/qgVXNFjgJL — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 8, 2020

E4 HYPE TRAIN!!!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

AI writes an RHCP song

LOL at "I'm the tool shed."

Shaqnews

WarioWare, Inc. - Super Smash Bros. Brawl pic.twitter.com/Tr0wCqkHOM — DJ Shaq Fan Account (@DJshaqfanacc) June 8, 2020

Quaility Internet content.

Korean baseball broadcast puts stuffed animals in the crowd

They’re playing professional baseball in Korea in front of stuffed animals. This should be a permanent change. pic.twitter.com/zWaE9fj3Uo — Eric Hynes, in the view of some experts (@eshynes) June 7, 2020

I hope all sports do this.

DEV DUMP

This guy is a software engineer, you can tell by his awesome estimation skills. pic.twitter.com/UGRFFVvmlg — Igal Tabachnik (@hmemcpy) June 5, 2020

Dev has been dumped.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 8, 2020. Here is a photo of short video of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog!

