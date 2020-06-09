Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
In other NEWS... Gamer Stuff: https://t.co/qgVXNFjgJL— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 8, 2020
- PS5 reveal livestream date possibly leaked by German Twitch ad [UPDATED]
- Sludge Life is free now via the Epic Games Store
- ICE-T Gamer Stuff livestream to headline Shacknews E4 on June 11
- Itch.io's 742 game Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality has raised over $2.4 million
- Resident Evil 8: Village listed by German retailer
- New Need for Speed game in development at Criterion Games
- 7 fun ways Bungie can win back the Destiny 2 community
- 8 video games that need a spectator mode
- EA Play Live online event has been rescheduled for mid-June
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
AI writes an RHCP song
LOL at "I'm the tool shed."
Shaqnews
WarioWare, Inc. - Super Smash Bros. Brawl pic.twitter.com/Tr0wCqkHOM— DJ Shaq Fan Account (@DJshaqfanacc) June 8, 2020
Quaility Internet content.
Korean baseball broadcast puts stuffed animals in the crowd
They’re playing professional baseball in Korea in front of stuffed animals. This should be a permanent change. pic.twitter.com/zWaE9fj3Uo— Eric Hynes, in the view of some experts (@eshynes) June 7, 2020
I hope all sports do this.
DEV DUMP
This guy is a software engineer, you can tell by his awesome estimation skills. pic.twitter.com/UGRFFVvmlg— Igal Tabachnik (@hmemcpy) June 5, 2020
Dev has been dumped.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of short video of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 8, 2020