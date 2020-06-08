New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Indie-licious conquers the wireframe warzone in Retrograde Arena

This week's Indie-licious ShackStream takes on twin-stick physics battle in the retro digital space with Retrograde Arena.
TJ Denzer
The Retrograde Arena awaits us this week in the Indie-licious ShackStream. Physics and momentum can be your best friend in your worst enemy. We’re trying to try to make it the former as we take on opponents in a frenetic twin-stick firefight.

Retrograde Arena is in Early Access on Steam as of May 28, 2020. It comes from developer Freemergency and publisher Another Indie. In this game, up to six players (or a mix of AI) will take up the roles of different colored tanks in various wireframe arenas. You must destroy your opponents with the various weapons strewn about, but your bullets won’t do it. Instead, you must use your fire to boost your momentum around the arena, push your opponents around, and try to force them into red walls. Touch a red wall and you’re toast.

We’ll be taking on Retrograde Arena on the Indie-licious ShackStream, in which we showcase new and interesting indie games every Monday at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also check the out the stream in the video below.

As always, we’d like to say thank you to our viewers, followers, and subscribers. Your support and engagement with us makes everything we do at Shacknews possible and all the more fun whether you subscribe or simply tune in. Just as a reminder, if you happen to have Amazon Prime, then you’re receiving a free Twitch subscription each month as long as your accounts are linked. If you want to put that free subscription our way here at Shacknews, we’d certainly appreciate it. Follow our handy guide if you need to know how to link up your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts.

The wireframe warzone awaits and our twin sticks are fired up. Join us as we dive into the Retrograde Arena on the Indie-licious ShackStream.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

