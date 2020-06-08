ShackStream: Indie-licious conquers the wireframe warzone in Retrograde Arena

The Retrograde Arena awaits us this week in the Indie-licious ShackStream. Physics and momentum can be your best friend in your worst enemy. We’re trying to try to make it the former as we take on opponents in a frenetic twin-stick firefight.

Retrograde Arena is in Early Access on Steam as of May 28, 2020. It comes from developer Freemergency and publisher Another Indie. In this game, up to six players (or a mix of AI) will take up the roles of different colored tanks in various wireframe arenas. You must destroy your opponents with the various weapons strewn about, but your bullets won’t do it. Instead, you must use your fire to boost your momentum around the arena, push your opponents around, and try to force them into red walls. Touch a red wall and you’re toast.

We’ll be taking on Retrograde Arena on the Indie-licious ShackStream, in which we showcase new and interesting indie games every Monday at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also check the out the stream in the video below.

The wireframe warzone awaits and our twin sticks are fired up. Join us as we dive into the Retrograde Arena on the Indie-licious ShackStream.