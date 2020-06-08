Skater XL delayed to late July on consoles, Switch release date to be announced Looks like we'll be waiting a bit longer to try out Skater XL on consoles and Switch, but a few more weeks shouldn't hurt us.

It looks like it'll be a while before we can grind some rails in Skate XL. Though the game was previously set for release on July 7, it has now been delayed and won't be debuting until July 28.

"Despite our best efforts, and due in part to things out of our control, we will be moving the physical and digital launch of Skater XL 1.0 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to July 28," Easy Day Studios announced. "We will also be announcing a new launch date for Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to finalize the game."

The team also noted that there's more information about the game coming in the next few weeks. There's a new look at the Easy Day High School stage as something of a consolation prize since the date has been pushed back as well.

We appreciate your understanding and want to thank you all for being the best community in all of gaming! Here is a first look at Easy Day High School to hold you over 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z8hzQZ04Xv — Skater XL (@skater_xl) June 6, 2020

Our own Blake Morse went hands-on with Skater XL last fall, and came away pleased.

"Skater XL’s levels are inspired heavily by the Southern California skate scene and will feature several iconic spots that should be familiar to fans of the scene. I was told by one of the devs that some San Francisco landmarks would be in the final version along with a few other noteworthy spots as well. While I personally don’t have the balance to ride a skateboard, let alone do tricks in real life, I was immediately hooked and spent a lot of time respawning at my moveable checkpoint and perfecting my trick run."

You can get your hands on Skate XL when it launches on July 28 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Steam. We'll update you on a new Switch release date when we have it. You can already grab the PC version via Early Access on Steam for $19.99 now.