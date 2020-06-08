PUBG Update 7.3 patch notes bring C4 explosives & esports access to the game Aside from the new throwable C4 explosive, PUBG is gearing up to allow players to more easily engage with its ongoing and upcoming esports events.

PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds is getting its latest update soon, and a few very interesting new additions to go with it. PUBG players will be able to fling timed C4 explosives at each other soon enough, but that’s not all. The game is also getting new esports features to help fans more easily engage with current and upcoming PUBG events, including the PUBG Continental Series (PCS) Charity Showdown set to take place in late June. Want to see what’s coming? We’ve got the full PUBG Update 7.3 patch notes here.

PUBG Update 7.3 patch notes

PUBG Update 7.3's new esports tab will make it easy to follow PUBG esports events like the upcoming PCS Charity Showdown.

This latest update isn’t just bringing new things now, but gearing up for the future as well. In PUBG 7.3, there’s a new esports tab for the game set to show off various statistics of PUBG’s upcoming PCS Charity Showdown. Set to begin on June 25, the PCS Charity Showdown is a series in which teams will compete not only for their own winnings, but a piece of $400,000 donated to a charity of their choice for COVID-19 relief. esports fans can start looking through the brackets on June 17 for PC and June 23 for console to choose who they think will advance through the standings in any given region. You can also follow the standings, teams, and schedule through the handy tab.

That’s not all, PUBG Update 7.3 also gets a fresh new throwable in the form of the C4. This bomb sticks to most surfaces when thrown (not players unfortunately) and will explode 16 seconds after deployment. With it, you can lock down a zone, force enemies to flee a vehicle, or turn your own vehicles into deadly moving bombs. It’s heavy and you can’t carry much of it at once, but the C4 should make for some interesting tactical decisions.

Want to see what else is in PUBG Update 7.3? Check out the full patch notes below. The patch will be on Test Servers starting June 10, 2020 and on Live Servers on June 17.

Gameplay

Season 7 Vehicle Balance

Explosion Mechanic Changes

Vehicles no longer explode instantly upon reaching 0 HP. Instead, engines are now disabled and set on fire, causing the vehicle to explode after 5 seconds

Vehicles can still explode instantly if taking large radial damage, like from Red Zones, C4 etc.

Exploding vehicles now receive both linear and angular velocity, instead of only linear (vehicle movement after exploding should look a bit less static now)

Additionally, vehicles will no longer receive increased collision damage when they’re rolled over

Vehicle Damage Changes

Damage zones

Engine – 100% Damage Engine area, usually located at the front

Body – 75% Damage Front and rear doors, rear and bottom sides of body

Roof – 50% Damage Roof panel, roof pillars, seats, mirrors



Boat Armor Upgrade

Boats are now granted 5 static damage reduction

New Throwable: C4

C4 will start beeping and automatically detonate 16 seconds after being thrown

Detonation cannot be stopped or activated early

There is a warning LED on the C4 and audible beeping with increasing intensity, clearly audible inside the damage radius which warns you of the upcoming explosion

C4 sticks to most surfaces, including vehicles

It doesn’t stick to players

Effective damage radius is 25 metres, with a lethal damage radius of 15 meters

Damage extends vertically, but with slightly less range (lethal radius of 12.5 meters vertically)

The shockwave emitted from the explosion is so powerful it damages all enemies within its radius, even if they’re behind cover

Due to the weight of the C4 you can’t throw it far and you can’t carry many

Found as world loot and in Care Packages on Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok

C4 will be added to Training Mode at a later date

Spike Trap

Spike Trap length increased by 50%

Vikendi Loot Balance

Increased DMR spawns slightly

Parachute Follow Feature

Added parachute follow to help teammates land together.

This feature was temporarily removed after its addition in Update 6.2 due to some technical issues which have now been resolved.

During the pre-match countdown, follow UI will be shown at the bottom left of the screen.

Open the map to select a teammate to follow.

You can still select a teammate to follow up until exiting the plane.

After selecting a teammate to follow, you can cancel on the map screen, or also by holding F while in the plane, or while actively following a player in your parachute.

If you’re obstructed by terrain or an object, your follow will be cancelled.

A new icon has been added to better highlight the “Disable Follow” option

Esports Tab

Menu Breakdown

Overview: An Introduction to PCS1 and the Pick’Em challenge, along with match schedule for the event

Teams: All participating teams and their players can be found here, including individual player stats updated daily. Click regions and teams for more info

Standings: Up to date standings with a per region breakdown (APAC, Asia, North America, and Europe)

Pick’Em Challenge: Event page for the PCS Pick’Em Challenge where you can vote on who you think will take home the event victory. All details can be found here on how to participate for a chance to unlock exclusive rewards. We’ll also be sharing a separate announcement with more details before this goes live

Vikendi

Train Line Adjustments

Added new train line

Towards the center of the map, we’ve added another train line spanning vertically to help better connect the whole system and make it easier to move across the map

Improvements to existing lines

We’ve put a bigger focus on longer routes, lengthening existing train lines which should help players travel a substantial distance, without having to change trains multiple times

Stations and signals

Trains will now move through two stations before changing direction, to give you some more time to catch up and jump on

New flashing traffic lights and unique arrival and departure sounds will now alert you to arriving and departing trains

Additional Cover

Added more tree and rock cover in towns and regions where it was lacking

Dinoland

Artificial geysers have been added to Dinoland

Loot Balance

Increased DMR spawns slightly on Vikendi

UI/UX

Network debug stats have been moved slightly

System pop-up message has been improved to display much more smoothly

Tommy Gun icon has been updated to more accurately represent the weapon

Changed logos for the 6x Scope and Shotgun Chokes

Network Statistics Data

A new Network Statistics Data Collection option has been added to help troubleshoot certain network issues and send relevant data back to PUBG

This is DISABLED by default

Performance

Reduced instances of FPS hitching/stuttering which could occur when first opening your inventory in-game

Survivor Pass: Cold Front

We’re nearing the end of Survivor Pass: Cold Front, so complete those missions, unlock rewards and spend your remaining your coupons.

The third season mission track is now available.

Survival Pass: Cold Front ends July 15th 0200 UTC

After this, Premium Pass purchases won’t be available and you won’t be able to activate level up coupons.

Grace period

From July 15th 0200 ~ before the July 22nd maintenance, players will be able to claim unclaimed rewards in the results page

The Coupon Store is available until the grace period ends, with any remaining coupons

Coupon store

Coupons can be spend in the coupon shop until July 22nd maintenance

Unused coupons will NOT be available after July 22nd maintenance

Ranked Mode

The current Ranked season will end with maintenance on July 22nd, with a new season commencing immediately after completion of maintenance

A timer will appear on the Ranked lobby screen one week prior to season end, so you can quickly see how much time is left

Ranked Rewards

Ranked Season 7 rewards will be given out the first time a player logs in to the game after Season 8 is live

Ranked Season 7 rewards are determined by the highest Rank Tier a player is holding at the end of Season 7 in either queue

Players who are on the Top 500 Leaderboards at the end of the season will receive bonus rewards

To clarify some confusion due to some ruleset info not being included in Update 7.2 patch notes, we’d like to let you know that the M249, DBS and Spike Trap intentionally do not spawn in Ranked Mode.

Custom Match

Observing UI improvement

Auto (combat) spectate system (Ctrl + Z)

Use the hotkey to spectate players combat scenes by priority. This cannot be used when in freecam or follow cam

Switch to attacker’s perspective (Ctrl + X)

Can be used while using the auto spectate system

Switches to the most recent attacker who has attacked the player being observed

Cannot be activated while using Freecam or Follow Cam

New item visual effects

Observing a player who uses a throwable or healing item now displays a new visual effect

Increased team color visibility

Team color UI visibility improved

Team colors may seem slightly darker than before, with the added shadow

Custom Match List Overhaul

The custom match list page now displays matches of all game modes on one page

Skins & Items

New items

Swimsuits #1

CHECKERED SUMMER SET (Including Victory dance 20 emote)

RETRO FERN SET

Summer Bikini (Black)

Swimsuits #2

POLKA DOT SUMMER SET

RETRO SUMMER SET

PCS1 2020

PCS1 COMBAT SET

PCS1 CLOTHING SET

Weapon Skin – 3 Items

Emote – 1 Item

Emotes

Use Your Brain

Rev It Up

Victory Dance 17

Victory Dance 18

Sales period

Swimsuits #1 : 7/1 – 8/26

Swimsuits #2 : 7/15 – 8/26

Esports PCS#1 : 6/17 – 7/2

Emotes – 4 items : 20/6/24

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixing an issue where the mouse cursor would stay onscreen while playing War Mode

Fixed an issue where sometimes weapons would clip through a player’s back while they were a passenger in a vehicle

Fixed the issue with boat/aquarail heaving awkwardly when hit by a throwable.

Fixed an issue which prevented leaning/peeking from working while crouched and using consumables

Fixed an issue where the appearance of AR and DMR compensators were swapped when attached to the MK14/SKS

UI/UX

Fixed an issue which displayed the wrong system message when declining a party invite

Fixed an issue with the Parachute Follow feature and the interaction UI not displaying a player’s correct keybinds in certain situations

Fixed a localization issue with the Mirado in the Last Match tab

Fixed the abnormal system message in certain language option.

Skins & Items

Fixed a visual issue with PGI Title Wraps

Fixed the issue with character’s finger displayed abnormally when equipping ‘The Chain’ skin in character customization screen.

Fixed an issue where the camera was not locked in place on the preview screen for weapon skins, or item crates

Fixed a visual issue with High Waisted Shorts

Replay System

Fixed an issue with incorrect team color/patterns displayed in replays

Fixed the issue where buildings destroyed by the Black Zone on Karakin weren’t marked as destroyed when moving through replay timelines

Be sure to check out our other PUBG coverage, including previous patches to learn the latest about what’s going on in the game.