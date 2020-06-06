Shacknews Stimulus Games: Nerdcore edition

As most of you know, Shacknews has been doing its part to Stimulate the economy by hosting a series of tournaments to benefit our community, our staff, and the greater gaming community beyond that. Continuing in that fine tradition, this week we’re helping artists who have been stuck at home and not able to get up on a stage and rock a mic like they would normally be doing. So, we’ve assembled a veritable cornucopia of some of the best nerdcore rappers out there to enter the Shacknew arena.

Today we’re joined by none other than Mega Ran, Schaffer the Darklord, Richie Branson, MC Lars, MC Frontalot, EyeQ, and the one and only Cartoon Violence! They’ll be putting their skills to the test in a double-elimination Rocket League tournament to see who will take home the belt and the bragging rights. It all starts basically now over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can just chill here and catch all the action in the embed below, but I’d encourage you to join us in the Twitch chat and get the full experience. Either way, it’s gonna be a hell of a tourney today! The fun should be starting around 2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET, so get ready!

