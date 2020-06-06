Destiny 2's The Almighty has been destroyed The Almighty, the massive ship barreling towards Earth, has finally met its end at the hands of Rasputin.

Destiny 2’s The Almighty finally met its end today. During a special event this morning, Rasputin took aim and fired away at the approaching ship, obliterating it into thousands of pieces. If you’re interested in checking out the carnage for yourself, then check out the video we’ve embedded below.

As you can see, The Almighty has met a fiery end, and we even saw some of the debris hit the Tower as it collided with Earth. If you missed the event, then you can go ahead and log into the game right now to see some of the damage for yourself. You’ll also want to make sure you visit the crash site on the Tower, as you can actually interact with it to pick up something to help you progress a bit more through this ever-developing story.

It’s still unclear exactly what The Almighty’s destruction will lead to, though we are excited to see how it all plays out over the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the event itself took quite a bit of building up to, and it will be interesting to see how Bungie learns from this particular in-game event when planning future ones.

