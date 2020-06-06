New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2's The Almighty has been destroyed

The Almighty, the massive ship barreling towards Earth, has finally met its end at the hands of Rasputin.
Josh Hawkins
1

Destiny 2’s The Almighty finally met its end today. During a special event this morning, Rasputin took aim and fired away at the approaching ship, obliterating it into thousands of pieces. If you’re interested in checking out the carnage for yourself, then check out the video we’ve embedded below.

As you can see, The Almighty has met a fiery end, and we even saw some of the debris hit the Tower as it collided with Earth. If you missed the event, then you can go ahead and log into the game right now to see some of the damage for yourself. You’ll also want to make sure you visit the crash site on the Tower, as you can actually interact with it to pick up something to help you progress a bit more through this ever-developing story.

It’s still unclear exactly what The Almighty’s destruction will lead to, though we are excited to see how it all plays out over the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the event itself took quite a bit of building up to, and it will be interesting to see how Bungie learns from this particular in-game event when planning future ones.

As always, you can find more great videos like this by heading over to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels. We’re always creating new videos focused on gameplay, guides, behind-the-scenes features, and all kinds of other great video content.

If you’re curious about more Destiny stuff, then make sure you check out our handy Destiny 2 guide for more information. Our team has collectively put in thousands of hours into the Destiny universe, and we have put all of the knowledge that we’ve picked up along the way into various guides and articles designed to help you make the absolute most out of everything you come across in Bungie’s ever-evolving shooter.

