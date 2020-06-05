The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition pushed back a week Players will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the biggest Steam discounts of the season.

Steam has become famous for having some of the best sales in the digital marketplace. Throughout the year, Valve’s PC storefront sees massive markdowns on games from a plethora of publishers. The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition was originally set to kick off on June 9. Steam developer Valve has announced that they will be pushing this start date back by a week to June 16.

Valve tends to time these major Steam sale events to coincide with gaming industry events. The summer edition of this year’s Steam Game Festival was meant to kick off alongside E3, but that event has been long cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the Steam Game Festival delay comes courtesy of Geoff Keighley, by way of his official Twitter account. The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition will take place from June 16-22.

The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition will now take place one week later. June 16 - 22. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/1t5lY2UdaK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 5, 2020

In recent years, Valve has pivoted the goal of their Steam events. Once limited to great markdowns on popular games, the Steam Game Festival now looks to shed a light on upcoming titles. While those sweet deals are still there, these events offer players limited-time demos on upcoming releases.

With events, announcements, and livestreams across the video game industry being delayed and pushed back indefinitely, there’s no surprise that Valve has decided to postpone their Steam event. Both the PS5 Future of Gaming reveal event and EA Play 2020 have seen delays following the protests against racial inequality in America. We don’t have many details as to what Valve is planning to show during the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition, but we expect that information to come sooner rather than later.