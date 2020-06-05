Destiny 2's Rasputin will take aim at the Almighty tomorrow On the official Destiny 2 Twitter account, Bungie has informed players that Rasputin will take aim at the Almighty tomorrow.

The time has come to save The Last City and take out the Almighty, Guardians. In a tweet posted by the official Destiny account, Bungie has let it be known that players can log into the game tomorrow to see Rasputin take aim at the threat that’s been casting a shadow over this entire season.

Rasputin is at full power.



Tomorrow at 10AM PT we take aim at the Almighty. pic.twitter.com/Lkx8gFr5m7 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 5, 2020

Saturday at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT, Guardians should load into Destiny 2 to see what all the fuss is about. My gut tells me it could be a trailer, but I’m hopeful for an event that is more in line with what Fortnite has been doing with their interactive concerts over the past few weeks. In those instances, players were able to move around the game world during seamless events that changed the playable spaces. If what we see tomorrow in Destiny 2 is anything similar, that will be a massive win for Destiny 2 and its players.

For those not aware, the major threat during Season of the Worthy has been the Almighty, a giant ship that was set on a collision course with The Last City and the Tower. All season long, Guardians have been helping Rasputin, an advanced AI Warmind built to defend Earth during the Collapse, to power up his weapons to take down the Almighty. With the season about to end, it looks like we’re finally going to get whatever payoff Bungie has been planning.

Whatever is going to happen with the Almighty, it starts June 6.

An event like this would likely go a long way to quell the unrest within a community that grows frustrated with the direction of the game. If it’s something more than just a trailer, it could be a healing point for the game in the same way the Whisper of the Worm quest was.

Whatever’s happening, be sure to log into the game at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 6, 2020 to find out for yourself. Expect to either get a cinematic as you log in, or you’ll need to hit the Tower to see what all the fuss is about. Until then, though, you can use our Destiny 2 strategy guide to help you make the most out of your time in Destiny 2.