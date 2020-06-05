PUBG is free to play this weekend and half off on Steam If you've never had a chance to play the battle royale that made the genre famous, it's a good time to see what PUBG is about as it goes free and on sale on Steam this weekend.

PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds has had an interesting road, and three years after it put the battle royale genre at the center of gaming conversations it doesn’t show any sign of slowing down. If you’ve missed out on playing the game or have simply been sitting on the fence about it, this weekend might be a good time to dip your toes in. PUBG is free to play on Steam for the weekend and on sale for 50% off.

PUBG announced its free weekend on Steam in a developer update on June 4, 2020. For the next few days through June 7, 2020, PUBG costs nothing for players to download and try out through the Steam client. What’s more, if you like what you’ve played and want to keep going, the game is also 50% off at $14.99. It’s a pretty good way to check out what it has to offer and pick it up on the cheap if you want.

There’s arguably a number of good reasons to check out PUBG anyways. The game has received some stellar updates in Season 7, including Arcade and Team Deathmatch modes, the return of the massive and mountainous Vikendi map, and the very recent inclusion of a new Ranked Mode. All of this comes alongside a number of new weapons, features, and balancing made to keep the game moving forward in meaningful ways.

Considering Ranked Mode in PUBG is an addition that demands validity in competition, the PUBG devs are approaching new solutions to cheating in the game, so expect to hear more on that soon as well.

If you weren’t sure about jumping into PUBG, or want to see how it’s doing with the improvements and additions that have been made, this free weekend will likely be a prime time to do it.