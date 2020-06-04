Evening Reading - June 4, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- ICE-T Gamer Stuff livestream to headline Shacknews E4 on June 11
- Digital Extremes donates $25,000 to Black Lives Matter to combat racism
- Upload VR Showcase Summer Edition delayed amid civil unrest
- Sega pledges to make and match employee donations to anti-racism organizations
- Let's talk about This Week at Bungie - June 4, 2020
- PC Gaming Show 2020 delayed by a week amid civil unrest
- Apple CEO Tim Cook publishes open letter about 'Speaking up on racism'
- Call of Duty to crack down on racist player IDs & behavior, vows Infinity Ward
- The Pokemon Company donates $200,000 to combat social injustices
- 8 video games that need a spectator mode
- From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The Washington Monument struck by lightning
🚨 The #Washington Monument was just struck by lightning— AS-Source News (@ASB_Breaking) June 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/JfxBSzjTdC
Impressive footage.
Secretary of State Pompeo expected to push for tighter rules on Chinese IPOs on US exchanges.
Exclusive: Secretary of State Pompeo is expected to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies after the Nasdaq decided to do so https://t.co/Otplxy2KBV https://t.co/Otplxy2KBV— Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) June 4, 2020
The NASDAQ exchange is already taking aim on Chinese companies, and the Trump adminstration is set to escalate this ongoing trade war.
Hero of Time
We’ve seen video of “spec ops guy” throwing the cops’ tear gas back at them. Here’s what he’s all about. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/1hV10UVYLF— Amy Eskind (@AmyEskind) June 4, 2020
Shacknews salutes Spec Ops!
This Song Slaps So Hard
Fire.
That accuracy was impressive tbh, from a moving car!? accounted for wind, while doing a turn, empty bottle weight? 10/10 pic.twitter.com/y3t2jizPfI— ..... (@Anti) June 5, 2020
