Evening Reading - June 4, 2020

The Washington Monument struck by lightning

🚨 The #Washington Monument was just struck by lightning



pic.twitter.com/JfxBSzjTdC — AS-Source News (@ASB_Breaking) June 5, 2020

Impressive footage.

Secretary of State Pompeo expected to push for tighter rules on Chinese IPOs on US exchanges.

Exclusive: Secretary of State Pompeo is expected to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies after the Nasdaq decided to do so https://t.co/Otplxy2KBV https://t.co/Otplxy2KBV — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) June 4, 2020

The NASDAQ exchange is already taking aim on Chinese companies, and the Trump adminstration is set to escalate this ongoing trade war.

Hero of Time

We’ve seen video of “spec ops guy” throwing the cops’ tear gas back at them. Here’s what he’s all about. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/1hV10UVYLF — Amy Eskind (@AmyEskind) June 4, 2020

Shacknews salutes Spec Ops!

This Song Slaps So Hard

Fire.

That accuracy was impressive tbh, from a moving car!? accounted for wind, while doing a turn, empty bottle weight? 10/10 pic.twitter.com/y3t2jizPfI — ..... (@Anti) June 5, 2020

