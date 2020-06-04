FunkoGames talks future projects and games The company talks Funkoverse, along with what's next.

The Funko brand has expanded far from the line of collectible figures that are highly sought-after by hobbyists. The company has taken these now iconic figures, and begun to use them in their tabletop games. Titled Funkoverse, this game allows players to clash some of their favorite pop culture characters up against each other in a battle of strategy. We spoke with FunkoGames to get an insight to the creative process behind Funkoverse, as well as what can be expected from them down the road.

In the interview, Video Editor Greg Burke speaks with FunkoGames about their premiere tabletop game, Funkoverse. When speaking with Stephanie Strode, the Community Manager for FunkoGames, we learn a lot about what goes on behind the scenes during development. The team at FunkoGames has a history before their partnership with Funko where they worked on other games such as the wildly successful Disney Villainous.

When teaming up with Funko, the team kept the same philosophies and values that helped make their previous games so great. In the interview, Stephanie gives credit to previous projects for helping them shape their vision for Funkoverse. Funkoverse is designed in a way that players can play with whatever characters they choose, without having to own different sets or playing by different rules. This opened up a lot of creative options for the design team.

Funkoverse isn’t the end of the offerings from FunkoGames. The team is also working on a Godzilla game, as well as a game about Pan Am airlines. FunkoGames makes a conscious effort to design games that appeal to different age groups and demographics, visit their website to learn more. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews.