Evening Reading - June 3, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for some Evening Reading at Shacknews.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Delete Facebook

It's time to take away Facebook's greatest recsource. Commence Operation MySpace..

Twitter user recreates Trump tweets and gets banned

Ok, Twitter. Now do it for real.

Big Dick Daddy from Cincinnati

BDD lays out a plan for ending this civil unrest.

Ah yes, psychedelic toad venom...

"The police operation began following the victim's death during the celebration of a mystic ritual based on the inhalation of venom of the bufo alvarius toad," a police statement said.

K-Pop Stans take over white supremacist hashtags on social media

I now stan K-Pop Stans.

2020 is weird.

Peaceful Protestors in New York

I wish every protest looked like this...

Anarchy in the USA

Things turned violent in New York this evening. Again.

The government continues to use force on peaceful protestors..

Two Americas, and two sets of rules.

John Boyega Speech at London BLM Protest

I like him a lot.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 3, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

