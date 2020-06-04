Evening Reading - June 3, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Delete Facebook
Very powerful resignation letter from a Facebook engineer who worked on misinformation tools.— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) June 2, 2020
"Mark always told us that he would draw the line at speech that calls for violence. He showed us on Friday that this was a lie." pic.twitter.com/IfyhdHsprs
It's time to take away Facebook's greatest recsource. Commence Operation MySpace..
Twitter user recreates Trump tweets and gets banned
Experiment Update - Well it finally happened. Took longer than expected. 12 hour suspension and had to delete the offending tweet. Here’s the screenshots @suspendthepres. Will post to the account when suspension is lifted. pic.twitter.com/wvKV9HDKBn— Bizarre Lazar (@BizarreLazar) June 1, 2020
Ok, Twitter. Now do it for real.
Big Dick Daddy from Cincinnati
I promise you that this is the best thing you’ll see today.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 4, 2020
Wait for it... pic.twitter.com/GSI0CMrWWo
BDD lays out a plan for ending this civil unrest.
Ah yes, psychedelic toad venom...
Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal, who likes to advertise his aromatic candles shaped like male genitalia on Twitter, has been arrested on manslaughter charges following a man's death during a mystic ritual in which he inhaled psychedelic toad venom @AFP https://t.co/csPGMAnQOq— Hazel Ward (@WardieJerusalem) June 3, 2020
"The police operation began following the victim's death during the celebration of a mystic ritual based on the inhalation of venom of the bufo alvarius toad," a police statement said.
K-Pop Stans take over white supremacist hashtags on social media
kpop stans are like ff summons— MSZ-006 Kyou (@ningiou) June 3, 2020
their powers can be used for both good and evil but it always inflicts big damage on whoever they're summoned on
I now stan K-Pop Stans.
June 3, 2020
2020 is weird.
The fact that kpop fans are anti-surveillance cyberpunk heroes is proof that William Gibson didn’t think weird enough.— Dr. NerdLove (@DrNerdLove) June 3, 2020
Peaceful Protestors in New York
Part of the #BlackLivesMatter protest in NYC you won’t see on the news ❤️— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 3, 2020
I wish every protest looked like this...
Anarchy in the USA
The moment NYPD struck against peaceful protesters in downtown Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/YOERVnNsnh— Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 4, 2020
Things turned violent in New York this evening. Again.
People stuck in traffic are witnessing NYPD beat up folks on their way home. pic.twitter.com/AkUGPQQOIf— Josh Fox BlackLivesMatter (@joshfoxfilm) June 4, 2020
The government continues to use force on peaceful protestors..
America do you have any idea how insane this looks the outside pic.twitter.com/O0FpVrSN4q— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 3, 2020
Two Americas, and two sets of rules.
Saints safety Malcom Jenkins goes off on Drew Brees in a deleted IG post— Yardbarker (@yardbarker) June 3, 2020
‘I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you’re somebody who I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes, you should shut the f--k up’pic.twitter.com/57vJQmToAk
John Boyega Speech at London BLM Protest
I like him a lot.
“Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that.”— The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) June 3, 2020
John Boyega. pic.twitter.com/KPFDUUFGlM
SHE PROTECC pic.twitter.com/KVb6mAbC2D— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 4, 2020
