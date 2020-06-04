Evening Reading - June 3, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Delete Facebook

Very powerful resignation letter from a Facebook engineer who worked on misinformation tools.



"Mark always told us that he would draw the line at speech that calls for violence. He showed us on Friday that this was a lie." pic.twitter.com/IfyhdHsprs — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) June 2, 2020

It's time to take away Facebook's greatest recsource. Commence Operation MySpace..

Twitter user recreates Trump tweets and gets banned

Experiment Update - Well it finally happened. Took longer than expected. 12 hour suspension and had to delete the offending tweet. Here’s the screenshots @suspendthepres. Will post to the account when suspension is lifted. pic.twitter.com/wvKV9HDKBn — Bizarre Lazar (@BizarreLazar) June 1, 2020

Ok, Twitter. Now do it for real.

Big Dick Daddy from Cincinnati

I promise you that this is the best thing you’ll see today.



Wait for it... pic.twitter.com/GSI0CMrWWo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 4, 2020

BDD lays out a plan for ending this civil unrest.

Ah yes, psychedelic toad venom...

Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal, who likes to advertise his aromatic candles shaped like male genitalia on Twitter, has been arrested on manslaughter charges following a man's death during a mystic ritual in which he inhaled psychedelic toad venom @AFP https://t.co/csPGMAnQOq — Hazel Ward (@WardieJerusalem) June 3, 2020

"The police operation began following the victim's death during the celebration of a mystic ritual based on the inhalation of venom of the bufo alvarius toad," a police statement said.

K-Pop Stans take over white supremacist hashtags on social media

kpop stans are like ff summons

their powers can be used for both good and evil but it always inflicts big damage on whoever they're summoned on — MSZ-006 Kyou (@ningiou) June 3, 2020

I now stan K-Pop Stans.

2020 is weird.

The fact that kpop fans are anti-surveillance cyberpunk heroes is proof that William Gibson didn’t think weird enough. — Dr. NerdLove (@DrNerdLove) June 3, 2020

Peaceful Protestors in New York

Part of the #BlackLivesMatter protest in NYC you won’t see on the news ❤️



pic.twitter.com/0Htb7Az4Md — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 3, 2020

I wish every protest looked like this...

Anarchy in the USA

The moment NYPD struck against peaceful protesters in downtown Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/YOERVnNsnh — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 4, 2020

Things turned violent in New York this evening. Again.

People stuck in traffic are witnessing NYPD beat up folks on their way home. pic.twitter.com/AkUGPQQOIf — Josh Fox BlackLivesMatter (@joshfoxfilm) June 4, 2020

The government continues to use force on peaceful protestors..

America do you have any idea how insane this looks the outside pic.twitter.com/O0FpVrSN4q — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 3, 2020

Two Americas, and two sets of rules.

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins goes off on Drew Brees in a deleted IG post



‘I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you’re somebody who I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes, you should shut the f--k up’pic.twitter.com/57vJQmToAk — Yardbarker (@yardbarker) June 3, 2020

John Boyega Speech at London BLM Protest

I like him a lot.

“Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that.”



John Boyega. pic.twitter.com/KPFDUUFGlM — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) June 3, 2020

