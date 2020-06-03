Best deals from PlayStation Days of Play 2020 Sale PlayStation has launched its Days of Play 2020 Sale and Shacknews has rounded up some of the best deals you can take advantage of over the next few weeks.

PlayStation 4 owners, it's that time of year for you. Sony has kicked off one of its biggest sales of the year, the Days of Play Sale. The team at PlayStation wants to bring its community together through the annual Days of Play celebration and part of that involves taking a hatchet to a number of full-priced games and making them easier to jump into. So Shacknews is here to pick out the best of the best for the Days of Play 2020 Sale.

Best deals from PlayStation Days of Play 2020 Sale

You can boot up the PlayStation Days of Play Sale directly from the PlayStation Store within your PlayStation 4. You can also access it from the web. The best deals may not always be obvious, so that's where Shacknews comes in. We'd like to help sort out which of the PS4 offerings are worth picking up, saving you some money in the process. We've rounded up the best deals below:

PlayStation Plus/PlayStation Now

Before getting into the games themselves, it should also be noted that PlayStation's various services are also getting a rare discount. PlayStation Plus is what allows PS4 players to jump online and play multiplayer with friends around the world, while also opening the door to exclusive discounts, offers, and freebies.

Meanwhile, PlayStation Now offers up a large handful of big-time PlayStation games through the cloud. Over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games are available to stream in up to 4K resolution.

PlayStation Now has reduced 12-month memberships to $41.99 (30% off) and 3-month memberships to $19.99 (20% off). If you subcribe, you will be charged the full price as a recurring fee once your promotional period is over.

PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships are down to $41.99 (30% off). If you sub through the website or the PlayStation Store, you'll be on the hook for recurring payments at full price, so be careful.

Games under $60

Now let's hit the games. There are a number of blockbuster games available, including the first major discounts for MLB The Show 20, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Resident Evil 3, and Persona 5 Royal. Let's take a look:

Games Under $20

There are also some noteworthy blockbuster games that have fallen under $20! Those include Grand Theft Auto V, Marvel's Spider-Man, Days Gone, and EA SPORTS FIFA 20. Let's check those out:

There's much more on sale throughout the next few weeks. You can find everything listed for the Days of Play sale over on the PlayStation Store. Did we miss any deals that you think should be on this list? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments.