Best deals from PlayStation Days of Play 2020 Sale
PlayStation has launched its Days of Play 2020 Sale and Shacknews has rounded up some of the best deals you can take advantage of over the next few weeks.
PlayStation 4 owners, it's that time of year for you. Sony has kicked off one of its biggest sales of the year, the Days of Play Sale. The team at PlayStation wants to bring its community together through the annual Days of Play celebration and part of that involves taking a hatchet to a number of full-priced games and making them easier to jump into. So Shacknews is here to pick out the best of the best for the Days of Play 2020 Sale.
You can boot up the PlayStation Days of Play Sale directly from the PlayStation Store within your PlayStation 4. You can also access it from the web. The best deals may not always be obvious, so that's where Shacknews comes in. We'd like to help sort out which of the PS4 offerings are worth picking up, saving you some money in the process. We've rounded up the best deals below:
PlayStation Plus/PlayStation Now
Before getting into the games themselves, it should also be noted that PlayStation's various services are also getting a rare discount. PlayStation Plus is what allows PS4 players to jump online and play multiplayer with friends around the world, while also opening the door to exclusive discounts, offers, and freebies.
Meanwhile, PlayStation Now offers up a large handful of big-time PlayStation games through the cloud. Over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games are available to stream in up to 4K resolution.
- PlayStation Now has reduced 12-month memberships to $41.99 (30% off) and 3-month memberships to $19.99 (20% off). If you subcribe, you will be charged the full price as a recurring fee once your promotional period is over.
- PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships are down to $41.99 (30% off). If you sub through the website or the PlayStation Store, you'll be on the hook for recurring payments at full price, so be careful.
Games under $60
Now let's hit the games. There are a number of blockbuster games available, including the first major discounts for MLB The Show 20, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Resident Evil 3, and Persona 5 Royal. Let's take a look:
- MLB The Show 20 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dreams - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6 - $35.99 (40% off)
Games Under $20
There are also some noteworthy blockbuster games that have fallen under $20! Those include Grand Theft Auto V, Marvel's Spider-Man, Days Gone, and EA SPORTS FIFA 20. Let's check those out:
- Days Gone - $14.79 (63% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Concrete Genie - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- MediEvil - $11.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign - $14.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $10.19 (83% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hitman 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.59 (51% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $11.99 (80% off)
- World War Z - $14.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
There's much more on sale throughout the next few weeks. You can find everything listed for the Days of Play sale over on the PlayStation Store. Did we miss any deals that you think should be on this list? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
