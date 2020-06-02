Toro and Friends: Onsen Town heads west later this month Pick up this adorable mobile game when it releases later this month on both iOS and Android worldwide in over 100 countries.

PiG Corporation is debuting the ForwardWorks-developed match-three game Toro and Friends: Onsen Tower at long last. It's headed to mobile devices (iOS and Android), bringing its unique brand of cuteness for on-the-go play.

Originally, the game debuted as Toro to Puzzle: Doko Demo Issyo in Japan in October 2019, but now American players get a turn at trying it out. It's a fun puzzle-centric twist on the match-three genre that rewards you with colorful bursts and boosters when you do well. Another fun mobile title to try out!

You're on a mission to follow Toro, the adorable white cat, as he dreams of one day finding the mystical Onsen (hot spring) that can turn him into a human. While doing so, you'll teach a civilization called the Pokepi (Pocket People) new words to have fun conversations with them. You can also decorate your village with them. Yes, they pull double duty.

Here's the lowdown on the game with the official description:

"One day, out of the blue, you receive an invitation for a tour of Amatsu-Sora. A peaceful town in the mountains famous for its beautiful vistas, onsens and fruit orchards.

You arrive on a tour bus to find streets are deserted, life is gone and the once bright town is now desolate and lonely… You see Toro at the broken town sign. He lets you know why he is also in Amatsu-Sora. “”Hello friend, I heard rumors of a mystical onsen in the town that can turn me into a human. I came to find it but I don’t think I can do it on my own. I need your help, mew~””

Kindly, you decide to help him. After fixing the battered sign, you and Toro are made tour ambassadors by the shy blue cat Sora. Together, you, Toro and friends, breath life back into the town and restore the magical experience that used to entice travelers to Amatsu-Sora!”

Be sure to keep an eye out for this adorable game.