ShackStream: Rusty Claymore's final Final Fantasy Remake stream

Today I’m hopping back on my PS4 in an attempt to finally beat Final Fantasy 7 Remake. I’ve mostly been playing this game during my personal time, but figure if I’m gonna be livestreaming anyway I might as well kill two birds with one stone. Be warned, viewers, I’m very close to the end of the game so if you don’t want anything spoiled, this may not be the stream for you. Everyone else should come on by though, especially if they want to see the ending of FF7 Remake without putting in all the effort.

