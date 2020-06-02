How to download Valorant on PC Valorant is finally out. Here's how you can download Riot Games' new FPS.

After a lengthy period of speculation and a very eventful closed-beta, Valorant is available now for the public. One of the frustrations that players had with the beta was that it hit certain regions much earlier than others. For the full release, Valorant will be rolling out in all regions over the course of June 2. Before you can jump in and play, you’ll need to download the game. We’ve whipped this guide up to help inform you how to download Valorant.

How to download Valorant

Here's how to download Valorant on your PC

Like Riot Games’ other popular titles, Valorant is free-to-play. This means you won’t have to spend a dime to play the game, unless you opt to pursue an in-game purchase. To download the game, head to the official Valorant website. Next, select “play now” to begin the download process for the game. Once finished, you should be able to launch the game and start playing.

This installation for Valorant will prompt you to also install Vanguard. This is Riot Games’ dedicated anti-cheat system, and it’s required for you to play Valorant. When you open the game, you will be required to sign in with your Riot Games account. If you’ve played a previous game from Riot, such as League of Legends, it’s the same login information. If you have not created an account, you can do so here.

Now that you know how to download Valorant on PC, you’re ready to jump in and join the action. There are a considerable amount of changes in the full launch of Valorant from what we saw in the closed-beta. This includes the addition of a new multiplayer map, and Reyna, the eleventh agent on the roster. For more on Valorant, be sure to bookmark the Shacknews’ Valorant home page, where we’ll be posting guides to help you along the way in Riot Game’s new FPS.