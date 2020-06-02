New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

How to download Valorant on PC

Valorant is finally out. Here's how you can download Riot Games' new FPS.
Donovan Erskine
0

After a lengthy period of speculation and a very eventful closed-beta, Valorant is available now for the public. One of the frustrations that players had with the beta was that it hit certain regions much earlier than others. For the full release, Valorant will be rolling out in all regions over the course of June 2. Before you can jump in and play, you’ll need to download the game. We’ve whipped this guide up to help inform you how to download Valorant. 

How to download Valorant

Here's how to download Valorant on your PC

Like Riot Games’ other popular titles, Valorant is free-to-play. This means you won’t have to spend a dime to play the game, unless you opt to pursue an in-game purchase. To download the game, head to the official Valorant website. Next, select “play now” to begin the download process for the game. Once finished, you should be able to launch the game and start playing. 

This installation for Valorant will prompt you to also install Vanguard. This is Riot Games’ dedicated anti-cheat system, and it’s required for you to play Valorant. When you open the game, you will be required to sign in with your Riot Games account. If you’ve played a previous game from Riot, such as League of Legends, it’s the same login information. If you have not created an account, you can do so here.

Now that you know how to download Valorant on PC, you’re ready to jump in and join the action. There are a considerable amount of changes in the full launch of Valorant from what we saw in the closed-beta. This includes the addition of a new multiplayer map, and Reyna, the eleventh agent on the roster. For more on Valorant, be sure to bookmark the Shacknews’ Valorant home page, where we’ll be posting guides to help you along the way in Riot Game’s new FPS.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola