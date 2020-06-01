Spider-Man PS4 Gamerverse figure unboxing: Amazing articulation Greg checks out a Spider-Man figure based on the excellent PlayStation 4 game and comes away impressed.

Looking to buy a new Spider-Man figure? We have a suggestion for you that you won't want to pass up. Our own Greg Burke unboxed and reviewed a game-inspired Spidey figure for your viewing pleasure. You're welcome.

Diamond Select Toys' Marvel Select Gamerverse Spider-Man figure is decked out to resemble the character from Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4. The Gamerverse figure series, as Greg points out in the video, features characters from popular game universes and franchises.

This particular figure is wearing Peter Parker's Advanced Suit from the popular game, and is quite striking when viewed closely in the video. Spidey is about 7 inches tall and features several articulation points, from his hands and elbows to his feet, head, and shoulders. He comes with four pairs of swappable hands, a cell phone, a spider-drone, and some spider webbing.

The paint is pretty high quality, and some of his suit details are raised. It retails for $29.99 and is available at most online retailers. He's super poseable and holds just enough weight from his plastic form to stand on his own, which should make him a great fit for any collection. Plus, it's Spider-Man. What more could you want? Check out the video to learn more if you're intrigued.

For plenty more coverage on gaming and technology, check out the Shacknews and GamerhubTV YouTube channels. There you'll find exclusive interviews, demos, and event coverage. You'll also find exclusive walkthroughs, gameplay videos, and more. Subscribe to both channels and stay tuned to Shacknews for gaming and tech updates.