Sonic movie sequel officially in the works at Paramount Sonic will race his way back to theaters for another adventure in the future.

Sonic the Hedgehog saw a good deal of success when it released earlier this year. Starring Ben Schwartz in the iconic role, the movie opened at number 1 at the box office, setting records for video game adaptations. With the film making a solid profit, it was wise to assume that we hadn’t seen the last of Sonic just yet. Paramount has officially confirmed that a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog is in development.

The news came by way of Variety on Thursday, May 28. The current plan is to keep the same creative team behind the sequel. Jeff Fowler is on board to direct, with Josh Miller and Pat Casey set to pen the screenplay. There’s no current timetable for when the film could begin principal photography, so we’ll have to stay tuned for further details.

Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the few major film releases to hit theaters in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic quickly shut down the movie industry nationwide. As with countless other films, Sonic the Hedgehog made an unexpectedly early release to streaming and home video as a result of the pandemic.

No details surrounding the story of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have been released, but the film’s post-credit scene teases what’s to come. We see Tails, Sonic’s iconic partner, arrive on earth through a ring portal. Tails is holding some sort of tracking device, and it becomes clear that he’s looking for Sonic. It's implied that Tails will play a central role in the follow up to the record-breaking film.

One of the highlights of Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog was Jim Carrey’s performance as the diabolical Dr. Robotnik. Variety’s story doesn’t indicate whether or not Carrey is set to return for the sequel, but we can bet it’s among the studios top priorities to lock down the actor. In other video game movie news, it was recently revealed that Cate Blanchett will be featured in Eli Roth’s upcoming film adaptation of Borderlands.