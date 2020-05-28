The Last of Us Part 2 - Inside the Details explains character & location design process A new Last of Us Part 2 developer video goes deep inside character and location design, from script writing and motion capture, to exploring Seattle for environmental reference.

From the get-go, Naughty Dog has repeatedly hammered in that The Last of Us Part 2 is meant to be their magnum opus of narrative and technical game design. A recent video went further to describe the process that has gone into character design and delivery and environmental creation, reference, and structure.

PlayStation launched a new The Last of Us Part 2 - Inside the Details video on the PlayStation YouTube channel on May 28, 2020. The video goes deep inside the process of bringing the characters to life with emphasis on the script and narrative, the mo-cap the actors and actresses go through to deliver the character, and the technological efforts to properly convey their features, such as vein and crying effects. The video also went deep on environmental design, with the art team describing the process of exploring Seattle for references and capturing the aesthetic that would contribute to an immersive take on a broken version of the city.

With The Last of Us Part 2 coming in a little under a month as of this writing, Naughty Dog is now coming heavy with some final details on the game. A Last of Us 2 State of Play on May 27 gave us a deep look at multiple newly revealed aspects of the game, including warring factions in the game and gameplay dynamics between them, a new workbench and upgrade system, and a deeper look at Ellie engaging in combat and stealth. It won’t be long before players get to have a feel for themselves what Naughty Dog has put together.

The Last of Us Part 2 is slated for launch on PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020. As we approach the final launch date, stay tuned for any final details and updates leading up to the much anticipated 2020 game launch.