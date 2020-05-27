Evening Reading - May 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Announcing Shacknews E4 2020 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs
- Minecraft Dungeons review: Foundation for adventure
- Maneater review: A true Shark-RPG
- Work From Quarantine: How COVID-19 Has Upended Game Development
- From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange
- How Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath sets up the series' future
- How to catch Angelfish - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Bayonetta 3 is still being developed, says Hideki Kamiya
- Cities: Skylines is on sale for $1 in the Humble Bundle store
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The Valve Index skyrocketed up 420% in late trading today on news of @Shacknews E4 2020!https://t.co/uZqulaZjtV— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 28, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Two security guards, no mask
I just met @elonmusk at a supercharger! And he talked to me! pic.twitter.com/7DtOJlFzX1— Raf Fiol (@raf_fiol) May 27, 2020
He is really looking more and more like a super villain every day. I guess his name isn't Mask... Wocka! Wocka!
I feel you, Don Lemon
"It is mentally and physically exhausting," to be a minority in America. Especially for the African American community in the wake of another horrific act of police brutality in Minnesota.
CHARGE AND CONVICT THE MURDERERS RESPONSIBLE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 27, 2020
Goldman Sachs COO says more writedowns are likely in Q2
Goldman Sachs President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron chatted with CNBC about the company's coronavirus outlook, and how the company feels about the ongoing issues in Hong Kong.
This whole album is fire
Ridiculous.
Mark Zuckerberg defends Trump's right to spread misinformation on Facebook, calls out Twitter for trying to do something
Facebook is trash. Zuckerberg said today that private companies shouldn't be "the arbiter of truth." A shot at Twitter that CEO Jack Dorsey responded to:
This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.— jack (@jack) May 28, 2020
What a mess.
https://t.co/SdimHr7okv pic.twitter.com/TUALTKfvi3— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 27, 2020
This is fine
"We're just having a bit of an earthquake here": New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when a quake struck during a live TV interview. https://t.co/tKLFX9Kn5a pic.twitter.com/n97xbTGaRu— ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2020
I wish she was our president.
Liberate Hong Kong 3.11 for Workgroups
Today, I reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 27, 2020
Revolution of our age.
Shaqnews
Delfino Plaza - Super Mario Sunshine pic.twitter.com/s51VcnH8f8— DJ Shaq Fan Account (@DJshaqfanacc) May 27, 2020
This Twitter account is so awesome.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 27, 2020