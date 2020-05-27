New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 27, 2020

Shacknews E4 has been announced! Oh yeah, here's Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Two security guards, no mask

He is really looking more and more like a super villain every day. I guess his name isn't Mask... Wocka! Wocka!

SpaceX scrubbed their launch with NASA today due to weather concerns.

I feel you, Don Lemon

"It is mentally and physically exhausting," to be a minority in America. Especially for the African American community in the wake of another horrific act of police brutality in Minnesota.

Goldman Sachs COO says more writedowns are likely in Q2

Goldman Sachs President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron chatted with CNBC about the company's coronavirus outlook, and how the company feels about the ongoing issues in Hong Kong.

This whole album is fire

Ridiculous.

Mark Zuckerberg defends Trump's right to spread misinformation on Facebook, calls out Twitter for trying to do something

Facebook is trash. Zuckerberg said today that private companies shouldn't be "the arbiter of truth." A shot at Twitter that CEO Jack Dorsey responded to:

What a mess.

This is fine

I wish she was our president.

Liberate Hong Kong 3.11 for Workgroups

Revolution of our age.

Shaqnews

This Twitter account is so awesome.

The E4 hype train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is very excited about E4!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola