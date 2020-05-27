Evening Reading - May 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The Valve Index skyrocketed up 420% in late trading today on news of @Shacknews E4 2020!https://t.co/uZqulaZjtV — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 28, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Two security guards, no mask

I just met @elonmusk at a supercharger! And he talked to me! pic.twitter.com/7DtOJlFzX1 — Raf Fiol (@raf_fiol) May 27, 2020

He is really looking more and more like a super villain every day. I guess his name isn't Mask... Wocka! Wocka!

SpaceX scrubbed their launch with NASA today due to weather concerns.

I feel you, Don Lemon

"It is mentally and physically exhausting," to be a minority in America. Especially for the African American community in the wake of another horrific act of police brutality in Minnesota.

CHARGE AND CONVICT THE MURDERERS RESPONSIBLE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 27, 2020

Goldman Sachs COO says more writedowns are likely in Q2

Goldman Sachs President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron chatted with CNBC about the company's coronavirus outlook, and how the company feels about the ongoing issues in Hong Kong.

This whole album is fire

Ridiculous.

Mark Zuckerberg defends Trump's right to spread misinformation on Facebook, calls out Twitter for trying to do something

Facebook is trash. Zuckerberg said today that private companies shouldn't be "the arbiter of truth." A shot at Twitter that CEO Jack Dorsey responded to:

This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

What a mess.

This is fine

"We're just having a bit of an earthquake here": New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when a quake struck during a live TV interview. https://t.co/tKLFX9Kn5a pic.twitter.com/n97xbTGaRu — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2020

I wish she was our president.

Liberate Hong Kong 3.11 for Workgroups

Today, I reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 27, 2020

Revolution of our age.

Shaqnews

Delfino Plaza - Super Mario Sunshine pic.twitter.com/s51VcnH8f8 — DJ Shaq Fan Account (@DJshaqfanacc) May 27, 2020

This Twitter account is so awesome.

The E4 hype train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is very excited about E4!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.