Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatalities & inputs Need to know where in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath you can do Stage Fatalities and the buttons to do them with your favorite character? We've got you covered.

Whether you’ve bought into the new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC or not, the free update had a special treat for players in the form of Friendships and Stage Fatalities. Stage Fatalities in particular allow players to kill their foes based on the special pitfalls present in specific stages. There are a handful of stages with special Stage Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath at the moment, but each character has a different input to access them. We’ve put together a handy guide of which stages have Stage Fatalities and each character-specific input.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatalities & Inputs

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatalities bring new twists to classic stage murder.

These are the current stages in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath that allow Stage Fatalities.

Dead Pool

Shaolin Trap Dungeon

Tournament

Expect this list to grow over time as more Stage Fatalaties are added to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. As for the character inputs, each character has a specific button sequence to activate Stage Fatalities. The input is static and usable for each stage with a Stage Fatality, so don’t worry about it changing as long as you know it for your character of choice. The full list of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatality inputs for each character can be seen below.

(All Stage Fatalities are performed from Close distance)

Stage Fatality Characters & Inputs Baraka Forward, Forward, Down, Back Kick Cassie Cage Down, Forward, Down, Front Kick Cetrion Up, Down, Up, Back Kick D'Vorah Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick Erron Black Forward, Up, Down, Front Punch Frost Forward, Down, Up, Back Punch Fujin Down, Down, Down, Back Kick Geras Down, Back, Down, Front Punch Jade Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick Jacqui Briggs Down, Forward, Down, Front Kick Jax Briggs Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick Johnny Cage Down, Down, Down, Back Kick Joker Back, Forward, Up, Back Kick Kabal Up, Down, Down, Back Punch Kano Up, Up, Back, Front Kick Kitana Forward, Down, Down, Front Punch The Kollector Forward, Up, Forward, Front Punch Kotal Kahn Forward, Back, Down, Front Punch Kung Lao Forward, Down, Down, Front Kick Liu Kang Back, Forward, Back, Front Kick Nightwolf Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch Noob Saibot Forward, Forward, Down, Front Kick Raiden Forward, Forward, Down, Front Kick RoboCop Back, Down, Down, Front Punch Scorpion Down, Forward, Down, Front Punch Shao Kahn Down, Down, Back, Back Kick Shang Tsung Up, Up, Back, Front Punch Sheeva Forward, Down, Back, Front Punch Sindel Down, Down, Down, Front Punch Skarlet Back, Up, Down, Back Kick Sonya Blade Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch Spawn Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch Sub-Zero Down, Back, Down, Back Punch Terminator Up, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Stage Fatalities will be available just like any Fatality. Simply knock the life out of your foe until the “Finish Him” or “Finish Her” prompt comes up. You’ll only have a limited time to do it, so make sure your button presses are accurate to finish your opponent using the deadly tools of the stage.

With this guide, you should be able to do all Stage Fatalities with any character, and you don't need the Aftermath DLC to do them. Be sure to check out the rest of our Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath guides as well, including a full Friendship input guide if you want to finish your opponent with joy instead of murder.