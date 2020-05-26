New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatalities & inputs

Need to know where in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath you can do Stage Fatalities and the buttons to do them with your favorite character? We've got you covered.
TJ Denzer
Whether you’ve bought into the new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC or not, the free update had a special treat for players in the form of Friendships and Stage Fatalities. Stage Fatalities in particular allow players to kill their foes based on the special pitfalls present in specific stages. There are a handful of stages with special Stage Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath at the moment, but each character has a different input to access them. We’ve put together a handy guide of which stages have Stage Fatalities and each character-specific input.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatalities & Inputs

These are the current stages in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath that allow Stage Fatalities.

  • Dead Pool
  • Shaolin Trap Dungeon
  • Tournament

Expect this list to grow over time as more Stage Fatalaties are added to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. As for the character inputs, each character has a specific button sequence to activate Stage Fatalities. The input is static and usable for each stage with a Stage Fatality, so don’t worry about it changing as long as you know it for your character of choice. The full list of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatality inputs for each character can be seen below.

(All Stage Fatalities are performed from Close distance)

Stage Fatality Characters & Inputs
Baraka Forward, Forward, Down, Back Kick
Cassie Cage Down, Forward, Down, Front Kick
Cetrion Up, Down, Up, Back Kick
D'Vorah Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick
Erron Black Forward, Up, Down, Front Punch
Frost Forward, Down, Up, Back Punch
Fujin Down, Down, Down, Back Kick
Geras Down, Back, Down, Front Punch
Jade Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick
Jacqui Briggs Down, Forward, Down, Front Kick
Jax Briggs Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick
Johnny Cage Down, Down, Down, Back Kick
Joker Back, Forward, Up, Back Kick
Kabal Up, Down, Down, Back Punch
Kano Up, Up, Back, Front Kick
Kitana Forward, Down, Down, Front Punch
The Kollector Forward, Up, Forward, Front Punch
Kotal Kahn Forward, Back, Down, Front Punch
Kung Lao Forward, Down, Down, Front Kick
Liu Kang Back, Forward, Back, Front Kick
Nightwolf Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch
Noob Saibot Forward, Forward, Down, Front Kick
Raiden Forward, Forward, Down, Front Kick
RoboCop Back, Down, Down, Front Punch
Scorpion Down, Forward, Down, Front Punch
Shao Kahn Down, Down, Back, Back Kick
Shang Tsung Up, Up, Back, Front Punch
Sheeva Forward, Down, Back, Front Punch
Sindel Down, Down, Down, Front Punch
Skarlet Back, Up, Down, Back Kick
Sonya Blade Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch
Spawn Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch
Sub-Zero Down, Back, Down, Back Punch
Terminator Up, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Stage Fatalities will be available just like any Fatality. Simply knock the life out of your foe until the “Finish Him” or “Finish Her” prompt comes up. You’ll only have a limited time to do it, so make sure your button presses are accurate to finish your opponent using the deadly tools of the stage.

With this guide, you should be able to do all Stage Fatalities with any character, and you don't need the Aftermath DLC to do them. Be sure to check out the rest of our Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath guides as well, including a full Friendship input guide if you want to finish your opponent with joy instead of murder.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

