Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatalities & inputs
Need to know where in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath you can do Stage Fatalities and the buttons to do them with your favorite character? We've got you covered.
Whether you’ve bought into the new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC or not, the free update had a special treat for players in the form of Friendships and Stage Fatalities. Stage Fatalities in particular allow players to kill their foes based on the special pitfalls present in specific stages. There are a handful of stages with special Stage Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath at the moment, but each character has a different input to access them. We’ve put together a handy guide of which stages have Stage Fatalities and each character-specific input.
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatalities & Inputs
These are the current stages in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath that allow Stage Fatalities.
- Dead Pool
- Shaolin Trap Dungeon
- Tournament
Expect this list to grow over time as more Stage Fatalaties are added to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. As for the character inputs, each character has a specific button sequence to activate Stage Fatalities. The input is static and usable for each stage with a Stage Fatality, so don’t worry about it changing as long as you know it for your character of choice. The full list of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatality inputs for each character can be seen below.
(All Stage Fatalities are performed from Close distance)
|Stage Fatality Characters & Inputs
|Baraka
|Forward, Forward, Down, Back Kick
|Cassie Cage
|Down, Forward, Down, Front Kick
|Cetrion
|Up, Down, Up, Back Kick
|D'Vorah
|Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick
|Erron Black
|Forward, Up, Down, Front Punch
|Frost
|Forward, Down, Up, Back Punch
|Fujin
|Down, Down, Down, Back Kick
|Geras
|Down, Back, Down, Front Punch
|Jade
|Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick
|Jacqui Briggs
|Down, Forward, Down, Front Kick
|Jax Briggs
|Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick
|Johnny Cage
|Down, Down, Down, Back Kick
|Joker
|Back, Forward, Up, Back Kick
|Kabal
|Up, Down, Down, Back Punch
|Kano
|Up, Up, Back, Front Kick
|Kitana
|Forward, Down, Down, Front Punch
|The Kollector
|Forward, Up, Forward, Front Punch
|Kotal Kahn
|Forward, Back, Down, Front Punch
|Kung Lao
|Forward, Down, Down, Front Kick
|Liu Kang
|Back, Forward, Back, Front Kick
|Nightwolf
|Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch
|Noob Saibot
|Forward, Forward, Down, Front Kick
|Raiden
|Forward, Forward, Down, Front Kick
|RoboCop
|Back, Down, Down, Front Punch
|Scorpion
|Down, Forward, Down, Front Punch
|Shao Kahn
|Down, Down, Back, Back Kick
|Shang Tsung
|Up, Up, Back, Front Punch
|Sheeva
|Forward, Down, Back, Front Punch
|Sindel
|Down, Down, Down, Front Punch
|Skarlet
|Back, Up, Down, Back Kick
|Sonya Blade
|Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch
|Spawn
|Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch
|Sub-Zero
|Down, Back, Down, Back Punch
|Terminator
|Up, Forward, Back, Front Punch
Stage Fatalities will be available just like any Fatality. Simply knock the life out of your foe until the “Finish Him” or “Finish Her” prompt comes up. You’ll only have a limited time to do it, so make sure your button presses are accurate to finish your opponent using the deadly tools of the stage.
With this guide, you should be able to do all Stage Fatalities with any character, and you don't need the Aftermath DLC to do them. Be sure to check out the rest of our Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath guides as well, including a full Friendship input guide if you want to finish your opponent with joy instead of murder.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Stage Fatalities & inputs