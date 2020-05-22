Hasbro reveals new premium Marvel Legends figures The toy manufacturer has given a first look at the next products from their Marvel Legends line.

Hasbro has become the premiere name in the world of figures and other licensed merchandise, especially when it comes to Marvel. Recently, the company has begun to use “Fan First Fridays” live streams as their platform to give an exclusive look at what’s next from Hasbro. On May 22, Hasbro took to Fan First Friday to unveil some brand new figures from their Marvel Legends line of products.

Several Marvel Legends 6-inch premium figures were showcased for Fan First Friday. Many of these figures come from the Spider-Man family of characters. Both Electro and Green Goblin were revealed to be joining the Retro Spider-Man figure that was unveiled earlier this year. Daredevil, who has seen several team ups and collaborations with Spider-Man, was also shown off during this stream.

This wave of Spider-Man figures are all retro themed, meaning that both Electro and Green Goblin are sporting their classic costumes from the comics. These characters have seen a number of adaptations throughout the year, so there’s something special about seeing the original iconic look with premium level manufacturing. The premium 6-inch figures will run you $19.99 a pop. Each figure comes with additional accessories, some featuring swappable faces and masks.

Included in today's announcement were figures based on Moon Knight, Apocalypse, A.I.M. Trooper, and War Machine. These figures, as well as the Spider-Man wave of figures are available for pre order now on Hasbro's website.