Shacknews Dump - May 22, 2020 It's a hot new week of the Shacknews Dump, this time featuring Pac-Man's 40th anniversary, the Christopher Nolan putting movies on Fortnite, and more!

What’s that stirring in your gut? You know what it is, friend. It’s a heaping helping of hot news that can only mean it’s time for the Shacknews Dump. On this week’s special edition of the ShackStream, we’ve got our first birthday dump.

That’s right. On this May 22, 2020 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re talking about the one and only Pac-Man, which is celebrating its big 40th anniverary complete with plenty of promotions from Bandai Namco and others. Meanwhile, over in Fortnite, our no-longer intern Donovan spreads his wings to fly with us on the Dump and talk about Christopher Nolan showing off his latest movie trailer and teasing an upcoming full film screening on the Epic Games battle royale platform.

These hot gaming topics and plenty more are coming up as we go live with the Shacknews Dump at 1PM PT / 4PM ET on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also tune in on the embedded video below.

