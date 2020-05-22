PlayStation Days of Play 2020 set for early June in North America Pick up some games on the cheap during the upcoming PlayStation Days of Play event, which is set to kick off very soon for North American gamers.

Looking for a reason to spend some money on games and accessories? PlayStation's got you. Shell out some cash during the pandemic with the latest edition of PlayStation's Days of Play event.

The latest Days of Play sale will feature a variety of deals meant to "celebrate the passionate PlayStation community around the globe," and will feature a variety of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games as well as headset and PlayStation Plus membership deals.

There are some great deals here, especially if you need a new PlayStation Plus membership or want to check out games like Death Stranding and Nioh 2. Plus, select PlayStation Hits games will start at just $9.99 apiece. The recently-released Predator: Hunting Grounds is part of the list of games on sale as well, in the event our review has you curious about its multiplayer affairs.

Here's the full list of what you can expect, courtesy of the official PlayStation Blog:

Select Gold Wireless Headsets – $69.99 USD / $79.99 CAD (MSRP)

Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99 USD (MSRP) / $159.99 CAD (MSRP)

Nioh 2, MLB The Show 20 – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD (MSRP)

Predator: Hunting Grounds, Death Stranding, Dreams – $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)

Days Gone, MediEvil, Blood & Truth – $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP)

Everybody’s Golf VR – $14.99 USD / $19.99 CAD (MSRP)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Farpoint – $9.99 USD / $14.99 CAD (MSRP)

The Last of Us Remastered, select PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD / $9.99 CAD (MSRP)

12 Months PlayStation Plus membership – 30% off MSRP

12 Months PlayStation Now membership – 30% off MSRP

3 Months PlayStation Now membership – 20% off MSRP

These deals will be available across retailers and online via the official PlayStation Store. There will also be several other deals on "blockbuster games" as the sale wears on, with more information on that to come.

Days of Play is set to kick off on June 3 and run through June 17 for North American PlayStation fans. Be sure to pick up something nice for yourself. Times are hard.