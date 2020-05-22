All shark evolutions and upgrades - Maneater Learn where to find all the shark evolutions and upgrades, as well as what each tier offers in Maneater.

There are a lot of shark evolutions and upgrades to find and unlock in Maneater. There are three main sets that each includes a jaw, head, body, fin, and tail upgrade as well as a bunch of organ augmentations. Every one of these can be upgraded through five-tiers, with each tier increases its effectiveness. Here’s where you can find each of the upgrades and what each tier offers.

All shark evolutions and upgrades

Maneater’s shark upgrades can be acquired in a variety of ways. You can get an upgrade for defeating the apex predator of the area, finding all the landmarks, and even killing bounty hunters. Each evolution can be upgraded a total of four times.

The Bone Set

The Bone Set is all about raw strength and power. This set is unlocked by killing the apex predators of each area.

Bone Set Unlock requirements Description Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Tier 5 Teeth This evolution allows you to rend steel and hold on to the slipperiest prey. 5% Thrash Damage 12% Boat Bite Damage Bonus 10% Thrash Damage 24% Boat Bite Damage Bonus 15% Thrash Damage 36% Boat Bite Damage Bonus 20% Thrash Damage 48% Boat Bite Damage 25% Thrash Damage 60% Boat Bite Damage Bonus Tail Defeat the Apex predator of Prosperity Sands Turns your tail into a skull-crushing bone sledgehammer. 30% Splash Radius 6 Tailwhip Damage 50% Tailwhip Force 3% Damage Resistance 4% Ramming Damage 35% Splash Radius 12 Tailwhip Damage 100% Tailwhip Force 6% Damage Resistance 8% Ramming Damage 40% Splash Radius 18 Tailwhip Damage 150% Tailwhip Force 9% Damage Resistance 12% Ramming Damage 45% Splash Radius 24 Tailwhip Damage 200% Tailwhip Force 12% Damage Resistance 16% Ramming Damage 50% Splash Radius 30 Tailwhip Damage 250% Tailwhip Force 15% Damage Resistance 20% Ramming Damage Head Defeat the Apex predator of Caviar Key Armors your head in an unbreakable bone helmet. 8% Ramming Damage +30 Boat Crew Knockback Resistance 20% Boat Crew Damage Resistance 10% Ram Force Bonus 3% Damage Resistance 16% Ramming Damage +35 Boat Crew Knockback Resistance 25% Boat Crew Damage Resistance 20% Ram Force Bonus 6% Damage Resistance 24% Ramming Damage +40 Boat Crew Knockback Resistance 30% Boat Crew Damage Resistance 30% Ram Force Bonus 9% Damage Resistance 32% Ramming Damage +45 Boat Crew Knockback Resistance 35% Boat Crew Damage Resistance 40% Ram Force Bonus 12% Damage Resistance 40% Ramming Damage +50 Boat Crew Knockback Resistance 40% Boat Crew Damage Resistance 50% Ram Force Bonus 15% Damage Resistance Fin Defeat the Apex predator of Golden Shores This evolution turns you into a spinning, bone-bladed blender of destruction. 3% Damage Resistance 3% Ramming Damage and On evade, inflict 30 damage on anything within 1m +10% Damage Resistance 6% Damage Resistance 6% Ramming Damage and on evade, inflict 35 damage on anything in 1.25m 12% Damage Resistance 9% Damage Resistance 9% Ramming Damage and on evade, inflict 40 damage on anything in 1.5m 14% Damage Resistance 12% Damage Resistance 12% Ramming Damage and on evade, inflict 45 damage on anything in 1.75m 17% Damage Resistance 15% Damage Resistance 15% Ramming Damage and on evade, inflict 50 damage on anything in 2m 20% Damage Resistance Body Defeat the Apex predator of Sapphire Bay When activated, this evolution gives you the Bone Crusher ability. It is recharged by biting or consuming creatures. Bone Crusher turns you into a bone battery ram, allowing you to shatter boats like glass. 3 Damage Reduction 5% Mass 20% Ramming Damage 5% Damage Resistance and on lunge, inflict 40 damage on anything within 2m 5% Lunge Speed 5% Max Speed 5% Acceleration Bonus 10% Ram Force Bonus 10% Crew Ejection Chance on Ram 5% Swim Speed 4 Damage Reduction 10% Mass 40% Ramming Damage 10% Damage Resistance and on lunge, inflict 45 damage on anything within 2m 10% Lunge Speed 10% Max Speed 10% Acceleration Bonus 20% Ram Force Bonus 20% Crew Ejection Chance on Ram 10% Swim Speed 5 Damage Reduction 15% Mass 60% Ramming Damage 15% Damage Resistance and on lunge, inflict 50 damage on anything within 2m 15% Lunge Speed 15% Max Speed 15% Acceleration Bonus 30% Ram Force Bonus 30% Crew Ejection Chance on Ram 15% Swim Speed 6 Damage Reduction 20% Mass 80% Ramming Damage 20% Damage Resistance and on lunge, inflict 55 damage on anything within 2m 20% Lunge Speed 20% Max Speed 20% Acceleration Bonus 40% Ram Force Bonus 40% Crew Ejection Chance on Ram 20% Swim Speed 7 Damage Reduction 25% Mass 100% Ramming Damage 25% Damage Resistance and on lunge, inflict 60 damage on anything within 2m 25% Lunge Speed 25% Max Speed 25% Acceleration Bonus 50% Ram Force Bonus 50% Crew Ejection Chance on Ram 25% Swim Speed

The Shadow Set

The Shadow Set poisons nearby prey, slowly dealing damage over time. Acquiring the Shadow Set requires finding the landmark collectibles.

Shadow Set Unlock requirements Description Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Tier 5 Teeth Dead Horse Lakes landmarks This evolution drains the blood of prey you bite, healing yourself in the process. 6% Bite Damage +30 Health per bite 12% Bite Damage +35 Health per bite 18% Bite Damage +40 Health per bite 24% Bite Damage +45 Health per bite 30% Bite Damage 50 Health per bite Tail Prosperity Sands landmarks Allows you to launch a ball of poison from your tail when you tail whip. Creatures suffer -1% speed, damage resistance, damage output plus 0.2 damage per second for each counter, up to 30 counters. A counter is removed every 3 seconds. 10% Max Speed 10% Swim Speed On tail whip the poison projectile deals 25 damage in 30m range. 1 poison counter on all creatures in 6m. 12.5% Max Speed 12.5% Swim Speed On tail whip the poison projectile deals 30 damage in 30m range. 2 poison counters on all creatures in 7m. 15% Max Speed 15% Swim Speed On tail whip the poison projectile deals 35 damage in 30m range. 2 poison counters on all creatures in 8m. 17.5% Max Speed 17.5% Swim Speed On tail whip the poison projectile deals 40 damage in 30m range. 4 poison counters on all creatures in 9m. 20% Max Speed 20% Swim Speed On tail whip the poison projectile deals 50 damage in 30m range. 5 poison counters on all creatures in 10m. Head Caviar Key landmarks Strengthens your neck muscles, allowing you to whip prey around with ease and lunge at great speed. 2% Lunge Speed 5% Thrash Damage 4% Lunge Speed 10% Thrash Damage 6% Lunge Speed 15% Thrash Damage 8% Lunge Speed 20% Thrash Damage 10% Lunge Speed 25% Thrash Damage Fin Golden Shores landmarks Releases a poison cloud around you when you evade. On evade, release a poison cloud that puts 1 poison counters on all creatures within 3m On evade, release a poison cloud that puts 2 poison counters on all creatures within 3.5m On evade, release a poison cloud that puts 3 poison counters on all creatures within 4m On evade, release a poison cloud that puts 4 poison counters on all creatures within 4.5m On evade, release a poison cloud that puts 5 poison counters on all creatures within 5m Body Sapphire Bay landmarks Gives you the Shadow Form ability. It recharges when you bite or consume a creature. Shadow Form slows the world around you while also releasing an aura of poison each time you lunge. 10% Acceleration Bonus 10% Max Speed 10% Lunge Speed 10% Swim Speed On lunge releases a cloud that puts 2 poison counters on all creatures within 6m. 10% Lunge Speed 10% Acceleration Bonus 12.5% Acceleration Bonus 12.5% Max Speed 12.5% Lunge Speed 12.5% Swim Speed On lunge releases a cloud that puts 4 poison counters on all creatures within 7m. 12.5% Lunge Speed 12.5% Acceleration Bonus 15% Acceleration Bonus 15% Max Speed 15% Lunge Speed 15% Swim Speed On lunge releases a cloud that puts 6 poison counters on all creatures within 8m. 15% Lunge Speed 15% Acceleration Bonus 17.5% Acceleration Bonus 17.5% Max Speed 17.5% Lunge Speed 17.5% Swim Speed On lunge releases a cloud that puts 8 poison counters on all creatures within 9m. 17.5% Lunge Speed 17.5% Acceleration Bonus 20% Acceleration Bonus 20% Max Speed 20% Lunge Speed 20% Swim Speed On lunge releases a cloud that puts 10 poison counters on all creatures within 10m. 20% Lunge Speed 20% Acceleration Bonus

The Bio-Electric Set

The Bio-Electric Set focuses on stunning your prey. This set is mainly unlocked via killing the ten bounty hunters.

Bio-Electric Set Unlock requirements Description Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Tier 5 Teeth Bayou Willy On bite you release an electrical shock, inflicting 1 damage and putting 1 stun counter on anything within 1.5m. On bite you release an electrical shock, inflicting 2 damage and putting 1 stun counter on anything within 2m. On bite you release an electrical shock, inflicting 4 damage and putting 1 stun counter on anything within 2.5m. On bite you release an electrical shock, inflicting 6 damage and putting 2 stun counter on anything within 3m. On bite you release an electrical shock, inflicting 8 damage and putting 2 stun counter on anything within 3.5m. On bite you release an electrical shock, inflicting 10 damage and putting 3 stun counter on anything within 4m. Tail Mama Maybelle Turns your tail into a lightning projector. A target is stunned when it accumulates 10 stun counters. A stun counter is removed every 3 seconds. On tail whip, launch a wave of electricity, inflicting 4 damage and putting 1 stun counter on anything in its path for 30m. Inflicts 8 damage and puts 2 stun counters on anything in the path for 30m. Inflicts 12 damage and puts 2 stun counters on anything in the path for 30m. Inflicts 16 damage and puts 3 stun counters on anything in the path for 30m. Inflicts 20 damage and puts 3 stun counters on anything in the path for 30m. Head CDR. Percy Metcalf Under construction… Under construction… Under construction… Under construction… Under construction… Under construction… Fin Ens. Tyler Dixon On evade you turn into lightning, inflicting 4 damage and putting 1 stun counter on anything within 3 meters. 100% Damage Resistance 30% Evade Speed 100% Damage Resistance 40% Evade Speed 100% Damage Resistance 50% Evade Speed 100% Damage Resistance 60% Evade Speed 100% Damage Resistance 70% Evade Speed Body Butcher Boy Brady When activated, this evolution gives you the Lightning Burst ability. It is recharged by damaging or consuming creatures. Lightning Burst cloaks you with a lightning aura, electrocuting anything that comes near. 10% Projectile Damage Resistance 10% Electrical Damage Resistance and on lunge, you turn into lightning, inflicting 4 damage and putting 2 stun counters on anything within 6m. 5% Lunge Speed 5% Max Speed 5% Acceleration Bonus 5% Swim Speed 15% Projectile Damage Resistance 15% Electrical Damage Resistance and on lunge, you turn into lightning, inflicting 8 damage and putting 3 stun counters on anything within 7m. 10% Lunge Speed 10% Max Speed 10% Acceleration Bonus 10% Swim Speed 20% Projectile Damage Resistance 20% Electrical Damage Resistance and on lunge, you turn into lightning, inflicting 12 damage and putting 4 stun counters on anything within 8m. 15% Lunge Speed 15% Max Speed 15% Acceleration Bonus 15% Swim Speed 25% Projectile Damage Resistance 25% Electrical Damage Resistance and on lunge, you turn into lightning, inflicting 16 damage and putting 5 stun counters on anything within 8m. 20% Lunge Speed 20% Max Speed 20% Acceleration Bonus 20% Swim Speed 30% Projectile Damage Resistance 30% Electrical Damage Resistance and on lunge, you turn into lightning, inflicting 20 damage and putting 6 stun counters on anything within 9m. 25% Lunge Speed 25% Max Speed 25% Acceleration Bonus 25% Swim Speed

Organs

There are also several organ upgrades that you can unlock for the shark too. Each of these will boost one aspect of your shark’s hunting abilities, whether it’s by earning more materials per kill or increasing her overall health.

Organ upgrades Unlock requirements Description Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Tier 5 Advanced Sonar Improves the range, cooldown, and sensitivity of your sonar ability. 50% Sonar Radius -10% Donar Cooldown 100% Sonar Radius -20% Donar Cooldown 150% Sonar Radius -30% Donar Cooldown 200% Sonar Radius -40% Donar Cooldown 300% Sonar Radius -50% Donar Cooldown Protein Digestion Fawtick Bayou landmarks Increases how many Proteins you gain and Health you heal by feeding 10% Protein 10% health on feeding 15% Protein 15% health on feeding 20% Protein 20% health on feeding 25% Protein 25% health on feeding 30% Protein 30% health on feeding Hearty Bobby Bojangles Increases your Health and resistance to being knocked off a boat by the melee attacks of crewmembers. 200 Max Health +20 Crew Knockback Resistance 300 Max Health +30 Crew Knockback Resistance 400 Max Health +40 Crew Knockback Resistance 500 Max Health +50 Boat Crew Knockback Resistance 600 Max Health +60 Boat Crew Knockback Resistance Mineral Digestion Pookie Paul Increases how many Minerals you gain and Health you heal by feeding 10% Mineral 10% Health on Feeding 15% Mineral 15% Health on Feeding 20% Mineral 20% Health on Feeding 25% Mineral 25% Health on Feeding 30% Mineral 30% Health on Feeding Adrenal Gland Candyman Curtis Increases your speed when you are badly injured. 10% Max Speed 10% Evade Speed 10% Lunge Speed 10% Acceleration Bonus 10% Swim Speed 15% Max Speed 15% Evade Speed 15% Lunge Speed 15% Acceleration Bonus 15% Swim Speed 20% Max Speed 20% Evade Speed 20% Lunge Speed 20% Acceleration Bonus 20% Swim Speed 25% Max Speed 25% Evade Speed 25% Lunge Speed 25% Acceleration Bonus 25% Swim Speed 30% Max Speed 30% Evade Speed 30% Lunge Speed 30% Acceleration Bonus 30% Swim Speed Mutagen Digestion Lt. Shannon Sims Increases how many Mutagens you gain and health you heal by feeding. 10% Mutagen 10% Health on feeding 15% Mutagen 15% Health on feeding 20% Mutagen 20% Health on feeding 25% Mutagen 25% Health on feeding 30% Mutagen 30% Health on feeding Brutal Muscles Capt. Robert Brunlett Under construction… Under construction… Under construction… Under construction… Under construction… Under construction… Amphibious Defeat the Apex predator of Fawtick Bayou Allows you to survive longer and move faster on land 10% Land Speed 25% Survival Time on Land 20% Land Speed 50% Survival Time on Land 30% Land Speed 75% Survival Time on Land 40% Land Speed 100% Survival Time on Land 50% Land Speed 125% Survival Time on Land Subliminal Evasion Defeat the Apex predator of The Gulf Makes normally hostile wildlife that are a fraction of your size neutral to you. Hostile fish smaller than 50% of your size are neutral to you. Hostile fish smaller than 60% of your size are neutral to you. Hostile fish smaller than 70% of your size are neutral to you. Hostile fish smaller than 80% of your size are neutral to you. Hostile fish smaller than 90% of your size are neutral to you. Reinforced Cartilage The Gulf landmarks Increases your resistance to damage. 5% Damage Resistance 7.5% Damage Resistance 10% Damage Resistance 12.5% Damage Resistance 15% Damage Resistance Fat Digestion Defeat Scaly Pete in Sapphire Bay Increases how many Fats you gain and Health you heal by feeding 10% Fat 10% Health on feeding 15% Fat 15% Health on feeding 20% Fat 20% Health on feeding 25% Fat 25% Health on feeding 30% Fat 30% Health on feeding

Unlocking all the shark evolution and organ upgrades is going to take a bit of work. Not only must you find each part of the shark sets, but you can also upgrade them to Tier 5. In saying this, it's well worth the effort if you want to reach the top of the food chain.