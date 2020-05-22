All collectibles, landmarks, nutrient caches, and license plates - Maneater Use these Maneater maps to find all the collectibles in the game, including landmarks, nutrient caches, and license plates.

There are a ton of collectibles to find in Maneater. There are license plates to eat, nutrient caches to pop open and eat, and landmarks to visit where you can eat more things. Finding and unlocking all these collectibles is important for those that want to get all the shark evolutionary upgrades. We’ve been hard at work scouring the map for everything, so here are the completed maps for each of the eight regions in Maneater.

All collectibles – Landmarks, nutrient caches, and license plates

Each of the eight main areas in Maneater contain a number of collectibles for players to find. There are nutrient caches that have a lot of nutrients for leveling up, landmarks for a unique set of shark upgrades, and license plates. Use the maps below to track down the location of any collectibles you might be missing from an area.

Fawtick Bayou

Fawtick Bayou features 10 landmarks to find, 17 nutrient caches, and 10 license plates.

Dead Horse Lake

Dead Horse Lake has 10 landmarks, 14 nutrient caches, and 10 license plates.

Golden Shores

Golden Shores is home to 8 unique landmarks, 17 nutrient caches, and 10 license plates.

Sapphire Bay

Sapphire Bay boasts 8 landmarks, 19 nutrient caches, and 10 license plates.

Prosperity Sands

Prosperity Sands features 10 landmarks, 12 nutrient caches, and 10 license plates.

Caviar Key

Caviar Key has 8 landmarks, 13 nutrient caches, and 10 license plates.

The Gulf

The Gulf is home to 9 landmarks, a whopping 21 nutrient caches, and 10 license plates. Note: There is a landmark that is tough to see in the map, it's along the top line of the map, obscured by one of the grate icons.

Crawfish Bay

Crawfish Bay has zero landmarks, 10 nutrient caches, and 10 license plates.

Finding all the collectibles in Maneater is going to take a bit of time. Hopefully these maps have helped you find all the landmarks, nutrient caches, and license plates so you can become the ultimate apex predator of the sea. Head over to the Shacknews Maneater page for even more helpful guides and tips!