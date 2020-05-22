How to fast travel - Maneater Unlock the ability to fast travel in Maneater to cut down on the travel time to each area.

Maneater lets players go just about everywhere on the map – even on land! But with so much area to cover, it can be a bit tiresome having to swim back and forth. To cut down on the travel time, there is a way to fast travel in Maneater, but you will need to put in the work first.

How to fast travel

As the shark in Maneater ages, she will become faster and faster. But sometimes, no matter how fast she swims, you might want to hurry up and get to where you’re going. In times like these, it can be useful to use the in-game fast travel system.

The shark can only fast travel to each of the grottos.

This system isn’t limitless – you can’t travel to any location you want. You can only fast travel to grottos in Maneater. Each of the main areas has its own grotto, which certainly helps when rounding up all the collectibles in the game.

But before you can just quick travel to each grotto, you must first put in the legwork, err, finwork. Take the time to find the grotto in every area. It’s usually located in the center of the area, giving you good access to the surrounding water channels. When a grotto is found, you travel to it from anywhere on the map.

It is important to note that fast travel in Maneater is not available when you’re in combat. Defeat the nearby hostile creatures or humans to be able to fast travel. Alternatively, put some distance between you and them so they stop searching and attacking by simply swimming away.

When the hostiles have lost interest in you, open your map and select the grotto you want to travel to. Press and hold the appropriate button to teleport directly to the grotto. This will help cut down on travel time when you’re trying to round up those last few collectibles.

It's possible to fast travel to each grotto you find in Maneater. This simple addition will help you immensely when you're exploring the vibrant underwater world.