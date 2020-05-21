ShackStream: Back to insanity with Saints Row: The Third Remastered

It’s been nine years since the original Saints Row: The Third hit the streets, bringing the Third Street Saints back into the spotlight. Today we’ll be checking out the upcoming Saints Row: The Third Remastered, which takes everything we loved about the original and brings it into the modern age with enhanced graphics and slicker performance.

The show kicks off at 2pm ET today, and we'll be kicking things into high gear until 5pm ET.

I recently released my impressions of the remaster, writing, “Having a chance to revisit the city of Steelport in a completely overhauled version is a dream come true. Sure, Saints Row: The Third has never been a perfect game, and some of the glitches and issues from the past are still in this version. But, if you want to experience one of the best open world games of the past, then the Saints Row: The Third Remaster is the perfect opportunity to do so without having to worry about how the graphics hold up after ten years.”

I’ll be diving deep into Saints Row: The Third Remastered in just a little bit and I hope you’ll join me for this nostalgic jaunt through one of the wackiest open-world games that we’ve had the pleasure of playing.