Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Maneater, The Walking Dead, & Halo 2 Catch up on a few of the stand-out moments from some of Shacknews' recent streams with the Shacknews Twitch Highlights!

The Shacknews streams are glorious events were the staff, community, and developers come together to play games and have a good time. With streams happening every day, there are a lot of opportunities for hilarious moments, and wouldn’t you believe it, we’ve got a handy highlights reel of some of our favorite moments. We’d love for you to check these out, so please do just that!

Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Episode 2

In this episode of the Shacknews Twitch Highlights, we’ve got moments from several of our most recent streams but it all kicks off with a developer stream with our own Greg Burke. Greg got to sit down with Game Director Bill Munk from Tripwire Interactive and play through a little bit of Maneater ahead of its Friday, May 22nd release. As you can see from the gameplay, being a shark looks to be pretty bloody fantastic. Check out our Maneater hands-on preview for a look at what's coming at you this Friday!

We’ve also got some hot Halo 2: Anniversary multiplayer action with Shacknews CEO Asif Khan, Guides Editor Josh Hawkins, and Tech Editor Chris Jarrard. There are some exemplary Halo skills on display here, as well as some discussions about Windows updates and lunch.

One of our favorite streams at the moment is the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Shacknews Reviews Editor Blake Morse sits down with Asif Khan and Chris Jarrad to talk all things esports, and right now they’re joined by a talented group of Smash Bros players and commentators from the community every other week for a special SmashCast.

To round out this episode of the Shacknews Twitch Highlights we have some gameplay of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. In this we get to see Blake consuming dog food (in-game, thankfully), use bullets to summon a new tutorial man, and flirt with a zombie.

As with all our streams, it wouldn’t be possible without the continued support and love from our community. If you want to help out, there is one way you can do that and it’s as simple as linking your Amazon Prime account to Twitch. With this, you’re able to donate your monthly Twitch Prime subscription to Shacknews, which helps us immensely. Remember to follow the Shacknews Twitch channel, the Shacknews Twitter, and the Shacknews YouTube channel for even more ways to connect and consume delicious content.