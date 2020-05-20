Evening Reading - May 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The #LifeIsStrange franchise has come a long way in 5 years and @Shacknews has a great write up on the series. Join @DONTNOD_Ent & @DeckNineGames as they turn back time to reminisce about the journeys that led us here: https://t.co/mS0Gu0C3uI pic.twitter.com/AO3QtQzJFW — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) May 20, 2020

Tony Hawk is still awesome

Tony Hawk landing at 900 at 48 years old is probably cooler than him doing it for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Y7maSgNUPO — TronVin (@_TronVin_) May 19, 2020

You love to see it. He was also on the most recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Danzig and The Temptations - Mother Was a Rolling Stone

Mother!

United Airlines CEO on bailout and impact of coronavirus pandemic

Would you get on a flight right now?

Denver at a distance drone footage

Really cool video of downtown Denver during the pandemic.

Lola is the best dog.

