Evening Reading - May 20, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Tony Hawk is still awesome

You love to see it. He was also on the most recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Danzig and The Temptations - Mother Was a Rolling Stone 

Mother!

United Airlines CEO on bailout and impact of coronavirus pandemic

Would you get on a flight right now?

Denver at a distance drone footage

Really cool video of downtown Denver during the pandemic.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 20, 2020 8:57 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 20, 2020

    • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 20, 2020 9:13 PM

      Tony Hawk and I are the same age. I still cant do a 900. FML.

    • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 20, 2020 9:47 PM

      aww man. Tony Hawk is 52. so either that video is old, or its not accurate in the age description.

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 20, 2020 9:50 PM

        ¿Porque no los dos? :/

        • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 20, 2020 10:12 PM

          sure, it could be los dos. but IDK. because wikipedia says he's 52.

    • smegula legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 20, 2020 10:21 PM

      Tony Hawk was an extra in the video for Weird Al - Smells Like Nirvana

