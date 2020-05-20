Evening Reading - May 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- Work From Quarantine: How COVID-19 Has Upended Game Development
- Doom Eternal PC Update 1.1 to remove Denuvo Anti-Cheat following player backlash
- Kerbal Space Program 2 delays its launch to Fall 2021
- G2A and Factorio developer reach $40K settlement for illegally-obtained keys
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection's source code released in mod support update
- LEGO Super Mario Power-Up Packs will provide new costumes & ways to play
- I, Dracula: Genesis impressions - A hellish good time
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
The #LifeIsStrange franchise has come a long way in 5 years and @Shacknews has a great write up on the series. Join @DONTNOD_Ent & @DeckNineGames as they turn back time to reminisce about the journeys that led us here: https://t.co/mS0Gu0C3uI pic.twitter.com/AO3QtQzJFW— Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) May 20, 2020
Tony Hawk is still awesome
Tony Hawk landing at 900 at 48 years old is probably cooler than him doing it for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Y7maSgNUPO— TronVin (@_TronVin_) May 19, 2020
You love to see it. He was also on the most recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
Danzig and The Temptations - Mother Was a Rolling Stone
Mother!
United Airlines CEO on bailout and impact of coronavirus pandemic
Would you get on a flight right now?
Denver at a distance drone footage
Really cool video of downtown Denver during the pandemic.
