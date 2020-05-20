New The Last of Us Part 2 footage details additional gameplay mechanics Learn more about what you'll be doing in the world of The Last of Us 2 thanks to a new video from the developers that details additional gameplay.

As we inch ever closer to the official launch of The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog has seen fit to grace us with additional information regarding some of the in-game mechanics we'll have at our disposal.



In a new video, Naughty Dog has offered some important insight into how decisions and gameplay will work in terms of survival in The Last of Us Part 2. Naughty Dog has indicated that players will have to overcome difficult decisions not only for the characters they're playing, but for them as well.



Ellie is also going to be up against some formidable individuals, though she'll be the "smallest person in the room." While she can fight off a variety of people who are larger than her, she'll have to use her acrobatics and physical skills to accomplish jumps and making her way through tougher areas.



Ellie's prone position will be useful as well, but she won't be helpless while on the ground. She can use her weapons, craft items, and use items while prone, and this will be an important stance to take to protect yourself. She can reach smaller areas to hide in, and can be safe using this type of movement so long as enemies don't start looking around for her and all.



Of course, you'll have to learn the basics when it comes to doing as well. Ellie can pull off powerful counterattacks and even run away from a fight if need be. You don't have to be a hero, and in fact sometimes you really won't be encouraged to be one. It's all about stamina and keeping yourself out of trouble. Slow and steady wins the race.

With the game just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how you personally want to play as Ellie. It's going to be an interesting challenge for sure.

The Last of Us Part 2 is dropping on PlayStation 4 on June 19.