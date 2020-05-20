Mortal Kombat 11 details Fujin's wind-riding moves With the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion set to release on Tuesday, NetherRealm got around to showing off some more of Wind God Fujin.

There isn't much time left before Mortal Kombat 11 gets its Aftermath expansion. Three new characters are about to enter the arena, so there aren't many chances for NetherRealm to give them the spotlight. But they're going to try with at least one, as the team took to the live Kombat Kast on Wednesday to spotlight Fujin.

Fujin brings a lot of strong, flashy combos to the table, as well as cool slide that can get significant distance across the screen. In terms of projectiles, he can fire off his crossbow. Crossbow bolts can either go straight ahead or ricochet of the ceiling. He can spin his opponents around to momentarily stun them, as well as suck your own breath out of your body and use it to either pull you in or push you against the wall. He also ride gusts of wind for a four-hit flying kick, which can be used alone or to end combos.

Fujin's Wind God variant gives him an amplified Tornado attack. He can also ride the tornado to hover off the ground and give him access to overhead combos. Fujin's Wind Walker variant replace his wind kicks with melee sword attacks, allowing for multi-hit combos. He can also literally run in mid-air, allowing him to swiftly rush across the screen or surprise opponents with a dive kick. If an opponent tries to catch him in the air, Fujin has access to an air parry to shut that down.

Fujin's other moves include a force push that can be amplified. He also has an air check, where the move does nothing when the opponent is on the ground, but if the opponent is in the air, the move will slam them down.

Fujin's Fatality is incredibly violent. He'll step on his opponent's small intestine and use it to turn his opponent into a kite. Ouch!

Fujin isn't the only character coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. Earlier today, NetherRealm re-enacted a classic 16-bit era battle between RocoCop and Terminator.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is set to release this Tuesday, May 26 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If $39.99 sounds like too much to spend on these characters and an all-new story (confirmed to be five chapters on today's Kombat Kast), then don't worry. Mortal Kombat 11 will also receive a free update adding new stages, Stage Fatalities, and Friendships on the same day.