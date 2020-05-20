Evening Reading - May 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- Overwatch adds Ramadan-related Fast and Feast sprays in Anniversary update
- From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange
- Work From Quarantine: How COVID-19 Has Upended Game Development
- Shack Chat: What was your first online gaming experience?
- The Long Dark's Fearless Navigator update adds rock caches and new mapping features
- Gigantamax Raids for May 2020 - Pokemon Sword & Shield
- Original Mafia: Definitive Edition slated for August launch
- Take a virtual tour of the Kidrobot Toy Fair exhibit
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Vote with your dollar!— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 19, 2020
Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/jjmiKiPPmZ
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
RIP ETIKA
Keemstar has been a garbage person for many years.
“Y’all shouldn’t want to use it.”
My thoughts on the n-word. pic.twitter.com/AqQUQwzYqR— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 18, 2020
Yup.
CBO projects 38% drop in GDP
That seems like a bad thing.
Remember Thresh's Quake Bible?
Who remembers this? https://t.co/Yugh2TIvOY— Godvatha (@Godvatha) May 19, 2020
back when I was mR_RoGeRz@thresh @FATAL1TY @d16makaveli @djWHEAT @immortal @SwnSng @DanHammans @SebastianLenart @Bdanan @vorador_ @Quake #clan519 #deathrow #efnet #enterthegame #gamespy #clanNoMercy @Jehar #sugarshack @shacknews
I member Quakeholio.
Go Steve!
The cat is out of the box!@Twitch is highlighting streamers with disabilities on the front page for #GAAD2020 and I'm honored to be chosen to get the party started at 8AM PT.— Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) May 19, 2020
I hope you'll check out this amazing lineup of amazing DISABLED streamers!https://t.co/BfX4NN8y03 pic.twitter.com/40e6Iv9IZj
Always awesome to see Steve at the forefront of the accesibility movement!
Um...
Not even SNL could not write something as ridiculous as this actual, real news report from my local station pic.twitter.com/VVTziwuyOd— socially distant rendon (@maria_rendon97) May 18, 2020
We are all gonna die.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/9Qzl8a1kaA— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 19, 2020
Your leading source for weather in Canton, Ohio.
Stu was also the GOAT
Stuart Scott's "Flu Game" highlight of MJ will always be 💯#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/5WNVybQktp— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 17, 2020
It was great to hear his voice during The Last Dance.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 19, 2020.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Evening Reading - May 19, 2020
That made me look up the "flu game" first time I saw this:
https://theundefeated.com/features/nba-finals-history-michael-jordan-flu-game/
(note, apparently this was also discussed in the recent documentary, but this article is from 2017)
