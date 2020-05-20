Evening Reading - May 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Vote with your dollar!



Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/jjmiKiPPmZ — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 19, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

RIP ETIKA

Keemstar has been a garbage person for many years.

“Y’all shouldn’t want to use it.”

My thoughts on the n-word. pic.twitter.com/AqQUQwzYqR — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 18, 2020

Yup.

CBO projects 38% drop in GDP

That seems like a bad thing.

Remember Thresh's Quake Bible?

I member Quakeholio.

Go Steve!

The cat is out of the box!@Twitch is highlighting streamers with disabilities on the front page for #GAAD2020 and I'm honored to be chosen to get the party started at 8AM PT.



I hope you'll check out this amazing lineup of amazing DISABLED streamers!https://t.co/BfX4NN8y03 pic.twitter.com/40e6Iv9IZj — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) May 19, 2020

Always awesome to see Steve at the forefront of the accesibility movement!

Um...

Not even SNL could not write something as ridiculous as this actual, real news report from my local station pic.twitter.com/VVTziwuyOd — socially distant rendon (@maria_rendon97) May 18, 2020

We are all gonna die.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Your leading source for weather in Canton, Ohio.

Stu was also the GOAT

Stuart Scott's "Flu Game" highlight of MJ will always be 💯#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/5WNVybQktp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 17, 2020

It was great to hear his voice during The Last Dance.

Lola is the best dog.

