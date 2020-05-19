Gigantamax Raids for May 2020 - Pokemon Sword & Shield Catch up with some old friends with May's Gigantamax Raids for Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have been regularly keep Dynamax raids coming to Pokemon Sword & Shield updated. But for extra spice, there's nothing quite like the Max Raid battles that contain rare and powerful Gigantamax Pokemon. These Gigantamax Pokemon are special forms of Dynamax Pokemon, ones that can use signature G-Max Moves that are normaly not available to other Dynamax Pokemon.

The Gigantamax Raid battles for May 2020 were revealed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company earlier this month. Here's what trainers can catch for the next few weeks:

Earlier this month, Nintendo brought back Gigantamax Pikachu for 5-Star Max Raids. However, the yellow rat has gone back into hiding. However, there is still one other way to get it. You can pick up a copy of Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and create a save file there. Be sure to take a look back at our previous guide for more information.

But the Pokemon Max Raids aren't over just yet. Right now, you can search for Gigantamax Eevee, the first opportunity to add it to your collection outside of using a Let's Go Eevee save file. Gigantamax Meowth is also on his way! This mischievous feline can be found starting next week.

Remember that Gigantamax Pokemon will only appear in 5-Star Max Raid Battles. Anything less than that will contain a common Dynamax Pokemon. Gigantamax Max Raid encounters can be easily spotted by finding a beaming purple light emanating from a Pokemon Den. In order to take part in 5-Star Max Raid Battles, players must have the Dragon Badge, which is the eighth and final gym badge owned by Raihan in the Hammerlocke Gym.

You'll also have to connect to the internet to take part in a Max Raid Battle, so be sure to connect your Nintendo Switch when prompted.

Here are the special G-Max moves used by this month's Pokemon:

Pikachu (G-Max Volt Crash) : This inflicts heavy damage and also paralyzes opponents.

: This inflicts heavy damage and also paralyzes opponents. Eevee (G-Max Cuddle) : Opponents become infatuated. If the opposing Pokemon is of the opposite gender, there is a chance that it will not attack on its next turn.

: Opponents become infatuated. If the opposing Pokemon is of the opposite gender, there is a chance that it will not attack on its next turn. Meowth (G-Max Gold Rush): Opponents become confused. Players will also receive extra money after the battle is over.

Gigantamax Eevee can be found between now and Monday, May 25 at 4:59AM PT. Gigantamax Meowth can be found between May 25 at 5AM PT and Monday, June 2 at 4:59AM PT.

For more information on May's Gigantamax Pokemon, be sure to check out the Pokemon website. And for more on Pokemon Sword & Shield, be sure to check out our continuing Pokemon Sword & Shield coverage.