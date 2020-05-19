ShackStream: Rusty Claymore's Final Fantasy

Last week wasn’t too great for me. You may have noticed that I wasn’t around here on Shacknews or our Twitch show as much as I normally would be. That’s because I was a little under the weather. Since I’m still a little bit on the rebound I’m taking today to just kick back and enjoy the stream with some Final Fantasy 7 Remake. I’ve been playing FF7R for my personal fun time and I’m getting very close to the final countdown with it, so to speak, so I thought we could all hang out and have some fun with it today and take it easy.

If you want to just hang out here and catch all the action in the embedded stream below, you’re more than welcome to. But, if you want to join in on the real fun, our livestream chat, than you’ll want to head on over to the one and only official Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be going live at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET with Cloud and the gang. So, stop on by if you’ve got the time and join in on the conversation.

Shout outs to our subscribers and followers who support us and make these streams happen with their regular viewings. And a big thank you to everyone who stops by to converse in the Twitch chat. Your engagement is extremely appreciated and keeps us going and helps liven up our shows. If you have Amazon Prime perhaps consider using your monthly Twitch Prime subscription to help keep our streamers knee-deep in tacos. If you need a hand linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts together we just happen to have a handy-dandy guide that you can follow to do just that. Thanks again for your continued support and doing it for Shacknews.