ShackStream: Rusty Claymore's Final Fantasy

We're diving into some Final Fantasy 7 Remake end-game content on today's livestream.

Blake Morse
1

Last week wasn’t too great for me. You may have noticed that I wasn’t around here on Shacknews or our Twitch show as much as I normally would be. That’s because I was a little under the weather. Since I’m still a little bit on the rebound I’m taking today to just kick back and enjoy the stream with some Final Fantasy 7 Remake. I’ve been playing FF7R for my personal fun time and I’m getting very close to the final countdown with it, so to speak, so I thought we could all hang out and have some fun with it today and take it easy.

If you want to just hang out here and catch all the action in the embedded stream below, you’re more than welcome to. But, if you want to join in on the real fun, our livestream chat, than you’ll want to head on over to the one and only official Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be going live at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET with Cloud and the gang. So, stop on by if you’ve got the time and join in on the conversation. 

Shout outs to our subscribers and followers who support us and make these streams happen with their regular viewings. And a big thank you to everyone who stops by to converse in the Twitch chat. Your engagement is extremely appreciated and keeps us going and helps liven up our shows. If you have Amazon Prime perhaps consider using your monthly Twitch Prime subscription to help keep our streamers knee-deep in tacos. If you need a hand linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts together we just happen to have a handy-dandy guide that you can follow to do just that. Thanks again for your continued support and doing it for Shacknews.

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

