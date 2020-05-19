How to catch the Mahi-Mahi in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn everything you need to know to catch the rare Mahi-Mahi in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Mahi-Mahi is one of the rarer fish available to catch right now in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This beautiful seawater fish is colorful and shiny, and if you’re trying to fill out your Critterpedia, then you’re going to need to know how to catch the Mahi-Mahi. Thankfully, we’ve got a few tips that should help iron out the process some.

How to catch the Mahi-Mahi

While we’ve already gone over the basic information you need to know about every fish in our fish guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we thought it pertinent to break things down a bit more for the Mahi-Mahi. Like many of the rarer fish available in the game, the Mahi-Mahi is going to take quite a bit of patience and a load of Sea Bass catches to score. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to help increase your chances of catching this rare and colorful creature.

All the info you need to figure out where and when to fish for the Mahi-Mahi.

First, you’re going to need to make sure you’re fishing at the right times. Unlike many rarer fish, the Mahi-Mahi can be found all day and night, so long as you’re fishing within its season. This fish can be caught between the months of May to October for northern hemisphere residents, and from November to April for southern hemisphere residents. You can see the full breakdown for this fish’s season in the Critterpedia entry above.

Now that you know when and what seasons to look for the Mahi-Mahi, it’s time to pinpoint the best fishing zone for this rare creature. Like most fish in the game, the Mahi-Mahi can only be found in a specific area. For this fish, you’re going to want to fish along the pier that is situated along the right or left side of your island.

You can find the pier on your map quite easily by opening up the map from your Nook Phone and then looking for the little piece of wood that juts off from the side of the map. Head to this area and look out for any larger shadows in the water. As always, you can craft some Fish Bait to increase the spawn rate of fish in the area, which is honestly the fastest way to catch rarer creatures like the Mahi-Mahi.

Due to the Mahi-Mahi’s large shadow, you should expect to catch quite a few Sea Bass during your time hunting for it. While it's harder to catch, farming for the Mahi-Mahi isn't a bad idea as you can sell the Mahi-Mahi for 6,000 Bells to Nook's Cranny, or for 9,000 Bells if you sell it to CJ when he visits.

Fishing off the pier for the Mahi-Mahi in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Unfortunately, the rest is up to luck. Keep using Fish Bait, or just look out for Shadows from now through October. You’ve got plenty of time to catch this fish if you’re trying to add it to your Critterpedia right now, so take it slow and enjoy the grind. For more helpful info, be sure to head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.