The Last of Us Part 2 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle revealed A console themed around the heavily anticipated sequel will coincide with its launch next month.

With exactly one month to go until Sony releases The Last of Us Part 2, the company has revealed a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle inspired by the game. A post was made to PlayStation’s blog, detailing the bundle. PlayStation urges fans to “join Ellie in her journey” with this limited edition system.

The bundle features a black 1TB PS4 Pro, engraved with Ellie’s iconic butterfly and leaves tattoo design. The console also has The Last of Us Part 2’s title logo printed above the disc drive. The console is coupled with a DualShock 4 wireless controller customized with the same tattoo engraving as the console.

The Last of Us Part 2’s limited edition bundle also comes with a steelbook case including the full game. Lastly, those who purchase this bundle will receive a voucher code that they can enter on their PS4 to grab some digital rewards. This includes a dynamic theme, the digital soundtrack, 6 PSN avatars, and a digital mini art book from Dark Horse.

In addition to the bundle, PlayStation used this blog post to announce its partnership with Seagate to manufacture a The Last of Us Part 2 2TB external hard drive. PlayStation will also be launching a Gold Wireless Headset to commemorate the long awaited follow up Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. The Seagate hard drive will run you for $89.99 USD, while the Gold Wireless Headset costs $99.99 USD.

The limited edition bundle will run for $399 USD and is available for preorder now. The Last of Us Part 2 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle is set to release alongside the game on June 19.