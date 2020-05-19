New Apple AR headset leak indicates $499 starting price point Allegedly called 'Apple Glass,' Apple's AR pair of glasses could be debuting soon, featuring wireless connection to iPhones and a $499 basic price tag.

Whispers of Apple’s foray into AR/VR space have been going around for some time, but a recent leak may have given tech enthusiasts something a bit more concrete to look forward to. Apparently, Apple’s upcoming AR product will be a pair of glasses called “Apple Glass.” It will wirelessly connect to iPhones, come in both a standard and prescription form, and apparently start off at a $499 price point.

The unofficial look at Apple Glass came from Apple leaker John Prosser on a Front Page Tech YouTube video posted on May 19, 2020, as reported by AppleInsider. According to Prosser, Apple Glass features LiDAR technology and a “Starboard” interface in which it connects wirelessly to iPhones (similar to the Apple Watch) and the UI can interacted with via touching the frames themselves, as well as engagement with imagery and data in front of the glasses. Prosser alleges that the prototype he saw featured plastic frames, but metal frames may also be coming. He also alleges that a basic non-prescription form may start as low as $499. Of course, prescription lenses may drive this price up and sunglasses will not be available at launch.

According to the leak, Apple Glass may have been planned as a 2020 Q4 or 2021 Q1 announcement, but that very likely could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which Apple production has been heavily affected by for months. Issues of production aside, rumors of an Apple AR headset have been running around for quite some time. Some analysts were talking about production in 2019, while others put an Apple AR headset as far out as 2022. Meanwhile, iOS code itself seemed to be hinting at an upcoming product as well. Prosser's predictions and allegations have had some credence to them in the past with regards to tech specs, codenames, and more.

With Prosser’s leak of Apple Glass, a product may, at least, finally be materializing. That said, it’s still wildly up in the air as to when Apple Glass or any other Apple AR product could be available to consumer markets.